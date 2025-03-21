  • home icon
  Raiders RB Raheem Mostert's wife Devon dreams of their son making it to 2040 NFL Draft

Raiders RB Raheem Mostert’s wife Devon dreams of their son making it to 2040 NFL Draft

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Mar 21, 2025 15:09 GMT
Raheem Mostert, his wife Devon, and his three children
Raheem Mostert, his wife Devon, and his three children

Running back Raheem Mostert’s wife, Devon Mostert, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a picture of their son sitting at the table in the Las Vegas Raiders office. In the photo, Gunnar appeared to be writing something on a sheet of paper, to which Mostert responded:

“Practicing for the 2040 Draft.”
Devon Mostert&#039;s son Gunnar Grey draws something on paper at Las Vegas Raiders office
Devon Mostert's son Gunnar Grey draws something on paper at Las Vegas Raiders office

The boy in the frame was Gunnar Grey, Mostert’s eldest son, born in 2018, who was drawing something on the paper. Although it was a lighthearted comment, her response hints that she hopes Gunnar will pursue football as a career in the future.

While Gunnar was busy doodling, her husband and former Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Raheem Mostert, finalized his deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. In a post on his Instagram on Wednesday, Mostert announced his move to the Raiders. He captioned:

“Making mo’ moves.”
He also shared a video for Raiders fans, saying:

“What’s going on, everybody? It’s Raheem Mostert here, running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. Let’s go, baby. Hey, Raider Nation, stand up! Here we go. Hey, I just want to say, I’m happy to be out here, and I can’t wait. Let’s win some football games. Go Raiders!”
A week ago, Equity Sports announced on Instagram that Raheem Mostert had agreed to the terms of his new deal. According to his recent contract, Mostert will receive $2.1 million in guaranteed money for his one-year deal.

Meanwhile, Mostert had a better offer with the Dolphins, where he made $4.1 million in 2024-25, including a $2 million signing bonus and $3.7 million in guaranteed money. Unfortunately, the Dolphins released him as they plan to move forward with younger running backs, while Mostert struggled with injuries and age.

Devon Mostert announces her fourth pregnancy

Despite his release, the Mostert family has had plenty of good news recently. Devon took to Instagram on Friday to announce the upcoming arrival of their fourth child, a daughter. She shared ultrasound images of her pregnancy and wrote:

“Got to see this sweet girl yesterday.”
Devon Mosntert IG status declaring her pregnancy
Devon Mosntert IG status declaring her pregnancy

The Mostert couple are already parents to three sons. Their oldest, Gunnar Grey, was born in June 2018; their second son, Neeko, was born in September 2020; and their third son, Myles, was born in June 2022.

