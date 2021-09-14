Who is Devon Mostert? Raheem Mostert's wife calls out fans for hateful messages after RB's injury

San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert was forced to leave the Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions after just two carries. Mostert suffered a knee injury and did not return to the field. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that Raheem Mostert will be on IR and will be out for eight weeks due to chipped knee cartilage.

Raheem Mostert was supposedly to be a featured player for the 49ers and for fantasy football this season. Unfortunately for Raheem Mostert and his family, the fans of the 49ers and fantasy football were not thrilled about his injury.

Raheem Mostert and wife receive hateful messages after his injury

Devon Mostert, Raheem's wife, had fans send her "hundreds and thousands" of direct messages on social media, attacking her and Raheem personally. Some were ranting about how the San Francisco 49ers should cut Raheem Mostert, while others went as far as to say that he should "kill himself". Devon Mostert was overwhelmed and took to Instagram to plead her case for fans to cease the "heartless" remarks.

Sometimes I cannot deal with this fanbase pic.twitter.com/gnB1MB7UZL — Aldara (@Aldaraaaaaaa) September 13, 2021

The Mosterts still had trolls attacking the family even after she posted this long, emotional post.

Found another POS on this bird dot com site. This is in response to Devon Mostert's post. pic.twitter.com/0xL67t1xzF — Jo loves the 49ers, hates treason. (@kindlejo_jo) September 13, 2021

In true NFL fashion, the rest of the fanbase stepped up and voiced their support for Raheem Mostert and his family.

I Know you probably won't, but Devon if you would pass along some of the usernames of the people you speak of, a lot of us would like to have a word with those particular individuals. They're an embarrassment to those of us who support the #49ers you & Raheem @devonmostert — Ronbo Sports (@RonboSports) September 14, 2021

Devon Mostert @devonmostert & Raheem Mostert @RMos_8Ball on behalf of all the real NINER FAITHFUL let me apologize for that idiot (keeping it PG) who was making those comments. True NINER fans would never have those thoughts, we don't need nor claim anyone who does. NINER love — NINER SOLDIER 79 (@NINERSOLDIER79) September 13, 2021

@devonmostert I stand by you. It really is mind boggling to hear this so sad people are so cruel. Prayers to you and your husband that everything goes smoothly. I was given a 2nd chance at life Back in December https://t.co/PxljuISkxQ is how we make of it. Keep your head up 🙏 — Jeremy Cardenas (@JeremyCardena20) September 13, 2021

This isn't the first time something like this has happened in sports and it won't be the last. American tennis star Sloane Stephens received "messages of abuse/anger" from fans after a third-round loss at the US Open. Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka were recently attacked for stepping away from their sport to handle their mental health.

Anytime an athlete loses a game or does anything to put the team in a setback, there are those on social media who will unload on them and go as far as to say they should end their lives. Sadly, it's part of the digital world we live in.

