Raiders rookie hyped up as Tom Brady's Raiders make big splash by hiring Chip Kelly as OC

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson is thrilled with the team's latest hire. The Raiders hired Chip Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator.

Kelly is the former head coach of Oregon, where he led them to a national championship, and also was an NFL head coach for the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, he was the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes, helping them win the national championship.

After one season at Ohio State, Kelly left to take the Raiders OC job, which Powers-Johnson is thrilled by.

"Lets gooo," Powers-Johnson tweeted.

Powers-Johnson played college football at Oregon and was selected 44th overall in the 2024 NFL draft by the Raiders. He played guard for the Raiders but can also play center, which is the position he played in college.

Raiders' Pete Carroll will involve Tom Brady in QB decision

Along with hiring Chip Kelly, the Raiders hired Pete Carroll as the team's head coach. The Raiders had a disappointing season and are looking to overhaul the roster. After Las Vegas hired Carroll, the coach said he would talk to the minority owner Tom Brady about who they should go after at quarterback.

"I would add to that that it's our mission to build this football team up around the quarterback position," Carroll said, via NFL.com. "We happen to have the greatest of all time to help us, and to see clearly, and we're going to lean on Tom as much as we possibly can for his insights because nobody has the insights he has. He's that unique. But the quarterback position is one of the positions on the team, and we've got to make it all fit together well."

The Raiders had Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew as quarterbacks in 2024, but Las Vegas will look to find their franchise quarterback this offseason. Carroll says whoever the Raiders decide to bring in, the focus will be on giving him the best weapons possible.

"I've had pretty good success with my quarterback in the past, going all the way back to college days and they've all turned out to be really extraordinary members of our club," Carroll added. "There's a way to embrace the challenge that the quarterback has from the rest of the football team as well. We need to support our guy, and we need to do what we can to make that work. It's really about making a great football team around the quarterback position."

The Raiders went 4-13 and will select sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

