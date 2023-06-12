Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his incredible arm talent and his ability to constantly have his team in Super Bowl contention.

Having never missed the playoffs in his career, many fixate on Mahomes' play on the field. But Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has lifted the lid on what Patrick Mahomes is really like on the field.

With Crosby and his Raiders playing the Chiefs twice a year in the AFC West, he has gotten to know Mahomes rather well. Speaking on the The Von Cast with Von Miller, Crosby detailed what Mahomes is like on the field and revealed he is a superb trash talker.

Crosby said:

“Like that dude is one of the most competitive people I’ve ever played against. You know when I’m out there, he’s talking s**t right back at me. Most quarterbacks aren’t like that, they’re silent, they’re not going to say much. Pat’s one of those guys that’s going to get right back in your face.”

So we get a little insight into what Mahomes is like on the field, and from Crosby's comments, the former likes to give as good as he gets.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs set for tough Super Bowl defense

Super Bowl LVII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and look to be favorites to do so again next season. But it will not be easy. With the AFC West and the AFC now loaded with talent, Patrick Mahomes' path to the NFL's ultimate game is tougher than ever.

The AFC West looks to be improved as the Raiders have added Jimmy Garoppolo. The Denver Broncos will also look to be better with Sean Payton now driving the ship, and the Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert should be improved.

That takes care of the division, now the entire AFC.

With the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins all having genuine Super Bowl-caliber rosters, there is a stack of teams who can knock the Chiefs off their perch.

It will make for fascinating viewing next season to see where the chips fall. But one thing is for certain; with Patrick Mahomes at the wheel, the Chiefs will be the team to beat next season.

