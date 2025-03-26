Raiders TE Brock Bowers brutally trolls Maxx Crosby's golfing skills

Brock Bowers was one of the few bright spots for a poor Las Vegas Raiders squad in the 2024 season. He broke multiple records en route an All-Pro nomination and Pro Bowl appearance with 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. And if he's to be asked, Bowers thinks he can comfortably beat his fellow end on the other side of the ball in golf.

The incoming sophomore tight end, participating in the NFLPA Classic in Mexico, was asked by host Kay Adams about star pass rusher Maxx Crosby's golf skills. Bowers responded:

"I don't want to comment on him, but I can't see him being the best golfer out here."

Nevertheless, he was happy to see the "pride of the team" re-sign for four years and $106.5 million (the largest for a defensive player/non-QB at the time of signing) after teasing a trade:

"He brings energy every single day. He's kind of the juice guy; he just beings guys along with him, too. He's awesome."

Brock Bowers discusses meeting Tom Brady for the first time, offseason plans

In the same interview, Bowers recalled his "awesome" first meeting with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady:

"It's like you're talking to a movie star. We didn't talk very long, but he just said (Rob Gronkowski) is awesome. I've met Gronk before; he is awesome."

Brock Bowers also discussed what he would want to improve on in the offseason (as a team with a new coach, the Raiders begin OTAs on April 7) (34:28 in the video below):

"Just, kind of everything. I feel like last year was a long year. Through the combine, getting into OTAs and stuff. I feel like just being able to get my body into tip-top shape, and being able to stay 100% healthy through the whole season would be important to me."

In Brock Bowers-related news, the Raiders have added depth behind him, Michael Mayer and Justin Shorter in former Carolina Panther Ian Thomas. The seven-year veteran has caught 119 passes for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns in 99 games throughout his career but played only four games in 2024 because of a calf injury.

