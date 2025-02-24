Raiders veteran compares playing for Pete Carroll to playing for Bill Belichick

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played under former coach Bill Belichick for the first two years of his career before the Patriots waived him on Nov. 13, 2023.

Jones was then claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting with former high school and college coach Antonio Pierce. Now, still a member of the Raiders, Jones will be coached by Pete Carroll, as the team hired him to replace Pierce as their coach for this upcoming season.

Making an appearance on "Good Morning Football," Jones compared being coached by Carroll to playing for Belichick today.

Jones said:

"It's awesome, you know, just like you said growing up, I grew up in the LA area, so I always watch SC and UCLA and that football coming up and playing for Pete Carroll is going to be like, I don't know, kind of like a dream come true, you know, as if somebody was playing for Bill Belichick today.

"You know, I played for Coach Bill and I played for Pete Carroll. It's like two of the best head coaches, you know, in the game. So, I mean, man, I'm blessed."

Jones will have the luxury of playing under Belichick and Carroll, both Super-Bowl winning head coaches in just four years of being in the NFL.

Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are great coaches and close friends

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick & Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll Joint Press Conference - Source: Getty

Jack Jones gets to play for Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll. The two coaches are just a year apart from one another in age and both have had a ton of coaching success.

Carroll won two national championships as USC's coach and won Super Bowl XLVIII as the Seattle Seahawks' coach. He coached the Trojans from 2001-2009 before coaching the Seahawks from 2010-2023.

Belichick has won six Super Bowls as a coach with the New England Patriots and has been named Coach of the Year three times. He is now making the transition to being a college football coach as he is now the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' coach.

The two coached against one another in Super Bowl XLIX in a tight game that the Patriots won 28-24. Before their Super Bowl game, Belichick told reporters during media week that he and Carroll are close friends.

Now, both coaches are beginning a new journey in their coaching careers.

