Earlier in the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year $72.75 million contract. Unfortunately, Garoppolo wasn't fully healthy when he signed the deal and later rumors emerged about how he might not be the franchise's quarterback in 2023.

Garoppolo's contract included no signing bonus, and his base salary is set at $22.5 million for the upcoming season. If he was unable to pass the physical by training camp, his salary would have been affected; however, it appears that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will not face any difficulties.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and he discussed how Jimmy Garoppolo's situation is nothing to worry about. Here's what Lombardi said:

“They knew he would be ready for training camp, but he wasn't going to be in the offseason program. This was decided back in April and so, therefore, they defered the signing bonus until he can pass the physical, which he will and I think he's on track to do that."

"I think he's been instrumental in their team in the offseason in terms of building the camaraderie, Jimmy G has a unique ability to get people to follow him, he is really well-liked, and that his teammates like him, you could see it in San Francisco."

Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to move away from Derek Carr. Before deciding to sign Garoppolo, the Raiders were also interested in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. While Brady ended up retiring, Rodgers chose to play for the New York Jets instead.

Garoppolo's injuries have been a concern throughout his career, but as things stand, he is likely to start in Week 1 for the AFC West team.

Jimmy Garoppolo has a tough hill to climb next season

Jimmy Garoppolo: Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

Even if Jimmy Garoppolo stays healthy throughout the season, it will be very hard for him to take the Raiders to the playoffs. They are part of a stacked division, and given the competition in AFC, a playoff berth is quite hard to attain for any team.

Many believe that Kyle Shanahan made Garoppolo look better than he actually is which is why many have concerns whether the Raiders quarterback will be able to excel on a new team.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold for the Raiders next season, as both the quarterback and head coach will be under pressure from the start.

