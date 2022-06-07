"Raise your sons to be VICTORS like Tim Tebow, not VICTIMS like Colin Kaepernick" - Trump endorsed writer continues bizarre tirade against former 49ers QB

After over half a decade away from the game, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick could finally find himself on an NFL roster in 2022.

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Kaepernick for a workout, and the veteran quarterback reportedly performed well. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he impressed the Raiders coaching staff with his arm strength and conditioning, but the team wasn't in a hurry to sign the quarterback and end his hiatus from the NFL.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Almost two years ago, Raiders' owner Mark Davis endorsed the addition of Colin Kaepernick, as @PGutierrezESPN noted. Now the Raiders themselves are taking a look.

The Raiders' quarterback room outside of Derek Carr isn't too impressive. Head coach Josh McDaniels brought in former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and Las Vegas also signed former 49ers signal-caller Nick Mullens to fight for the QB2 spot.

Kaepernick will fancy his chances of beating them both out for the role, but even if he doesn't get signed by the Raiders, his performance during the workout will undoubtedly prompt other quarterback-needy teams to give the former 49ers star a chance to impress.

While many are hoping that Kaepernick finds a team to play for in 2022, few are vehemently against the idea of the quarterback returning to the NFL.

Nick Adams not too keen on seeing Kaepernick back in the NFL

Australian-born author Nick Adams, whose book Green Card Warrior was endorsed by former US President Donald Trump in 2017, has been a noted critic of Kaepernick.

In light of reports that the quarterback performed well during his workout, Adams tweeted:

"Raise your sons to be VICTORS like Tim Tebow, not VICTIMS like Colin Kaepernick."

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Raise your sons to be VICTORS like Tim Tebow, not VICTIMS like Colin Kaepernick.

A day before this tweet, he attacked the veteran quarterback in another post, writing:

"Raise your sons to be like Herschel Walker, NOT Colin Kaepernick!!"

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Raise your sons to be like Herschel Walker, NOT Colin Kaepernick!!

On Sunday, he claimed he would turn his back on the NFL if a team signed Kaepernick. Adams wrote:

"If the NFL brings Colin Kaepernick back I will not be watching. I refuse to watch the Flag and National Anthem denigrated."

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA If the NFL brings Colin Kaepernick back I will not be watching.



I refuse to watch the Flag and National Anthem denigrated.

Adams is seemingly upset about Kaepernick's protests during NFL games in 2016. The quarterback knelt during the national anthem to bring attention to racial inequality and police brutality.

Nick Adams' history of attacking Kaepernick

Over the years, Adams has posted several tweets criticizing the former 49ers star. The author is also upset about the media "fawning" over Kaepernick and ignoring former Denver Broncos and New England Patriots quarterback Tim Tebow. In a tweet, he wrote:

"It's disgusting how the media fawns over Colin Kaepernick while ignoring Tim Tebow."

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA It's disgusting how the media fawns over Colin Kaepernick while ignoring Tim Tebow.

Tebow, who tried to mark a comeback to the NFL as a tight end in 2021 after a six-year absence, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason but was released soon after OTAs.

Adams has vouched for Tebow while berating Kaepernick for several months. In another tweet, he wrote:

"I don’t know what’s more ridiculous, claims that Colin Kaepernick CAN still play in the NFL or claims that Tim Tebow CAN’T play anymore."

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA I don't know what's more ridiculous, claims that Colin Kaepernick CAN still play in the NFL or claims that Tim Tebow CAN'T play anymore.

The odds of Kaepernick returning to the NFL are slim, and Nick Adams will continue to hope that the quarterback remains unsigned.

