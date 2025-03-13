Rams' Davante Adams drops 1-word message after taking No. 17 jersey from Puka Nacua

Davante Adams agreed to a reported two-year, $46 million contract with the LA Rams on Sunday. The six-time Pro Bowl wideout also hinted that he will be taking Puka Nacua's No. 17 jersey when he suits up for his new franchise.

On Wednesday, Adams took to his Instagram story to share a photoshopped image of himself in a Rams jersey.

"One7," Adams wrote on the image, followed by a smiling face with horns emoji.

Image via taeadams Instagram

Adams has worn the No.17 jersey throughout his NFL career while playing for the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. He will continue that trend with the Rams as Nacua will switch to jersey No. 12 ahead of the 2025 season. The wideout also announced the change of his jersey number on social media.

The Rams drafted Nacua in the fifth round in 2023 and he has become an integral member of the team's offense ever since.

Nacua wore the jersey No. 12 during his college years at BYU and he is now set to reunite with the number. He also wore No. 12 in one season at Washington in 2020.

Notably, Nacua appeared on Amon-Ra St.Brown's podcast this week and hilariously said he would not give Adams his previously worn No. 17 jersey even if he was offered $2 million. Fortunately for Adams, Nacua had already made up his mind to change his number.

Davante Adams and Puka Nacua will forge a fearsome offensive threat for Rams

Former New York Jets WR Davante Adams - Source: Imagn

With Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, the Rams are likely to have one of the best offensive wideout duos in the NFL. Adams brings years of experience to LA as well, and is set to help Nacua with his development.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is also set to remain with the Rams, and having Adams as an added weapon is another big bonus. LA also possesses a massive threat in its offensive backfield with Kyren Williams.

With Adams' addition, the Rams are now a serious contender to go all the way and win the Super Bowl. With Cooper Kupp released, the Rams' receiver room is taking shape, and it will be interesting to see how Nacua and Adams gel on the field.

