Rams icon Kurt Warner shuts down sympathy for Caleb Williams from RG III after report exposes Bears' coaching dysfunction

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been a hot topic of discussion. Reports have surfaced about his strenuous rookie campaign under former coach Matt Eberflus and ex-OC Shane Waldron. These revelations were made in Seth Wickersham's new book called 'American Kings: A Biography of a Quarterback'.
Caleb Williams opened up to his dad about how no one taught him what films to watch during his rookie campaign. He had to learn film on his own without any guidance. Former NFL star RGIII criticized this situation, calling it 'coaching malpractice'.
However, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner had a different take on the situation. On X, the retired quarterback compared Caleb Williams' story to his own growth in the league while talking about how he taught himself to watch film.
"I never once had a coach sit down and teach me HOW to watch film!!! I might gleen from watching film with them, but no one walked me through it! I watched, asked questions and developed my own means of prep based on what I needed! Not saying the coaches should not have asked. ... But I don't think a class in watching film is 'normal' practice at the NFL level."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
RGIII countered Warner's argument by pointing out the responsibility Caleb Williams carries as the No. 1 overall pick. Meanwhile, Warner went undrafted before building a successful legacy in the league.
RGIII believes the Bears coaching staff should have taken more responsibility in developing Williams, which would help them ensure him as their franchise quarterback for the next few years.
Boomer Esiason criticizes Caleb Williams
The NFL world has been divided after the revelations about the Bears quarterback. Former NFL star Boomer Esaison also shared his perspective on the situation.
On Friday's episode of the Boomer & Gio Show, he labeled Williams as "entitled" while criticising him for not taking partial blame for his disastrous rookie campaign.
"The level of entitlement is breathtaking. ...." Esaison said. "Keep your mouth shut. You're going into the greatest league that there's ever been for the sport we all love. You're gonna have a chance one day to make $500 million. ... So keep your piehole shut and go out and play football and earn your keep and earn your respect."
The Bears brought in Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions as their new coach. It will be interesting to see how Caleb Williams performs in Year 2 under a new regime.
Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.