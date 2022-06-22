"Bruh, you on the Rams. It's the Lakers, baby!" - Allen Robinson catching some heat for suggesting where Kyrie Irving should be traded

Allen Robinson is a Los Angeles Ram now and part of acclimatising to the culture in the 'City of Angels' is figuring out what his constituents want to hear from him.

Evidently, supporting the Clippers is something a great number of Rams fans would rather not see Robinson do again. The wideout chimed in on Complex Sports' tweet asking what team current Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyre Irving should go to.

He responded in favour of LA's 'little brother' franchise instead of the Lakers:

One Lakers/Rams fan needed to let Robinson know his Los Angeles etiquette was off:

Robinson responded, sharing his opinion that the Lakers roster - which includes 4x NBA MVP and 4x NBA Finals MVP LeBron James, 4x All NBA First Team forward Anthony Davis, and 2x All NBA First Team point guard Russell Westbrook - doesn't need any more help:

One Twitter user pointed out that a team that missed the playoffs this past season might not be considered 'stacked' by most:

Robinson defended the Lakers by saying that both LeBron and AD were injured throughout portions of the 2021-22 NBA season:

One NBA fan believes that Irving being traded to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook would be a true Cinderella story. He would be reuniting with his co-NBA Champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, as Westbrook reunites with Kevin Durant in the Brooklyn Nets:

timmy haji @timmy_haji @AllenRobinson No Allen. Russ for Kyrie. Kyrie reunites with Lebron, and Russ reunites with KD. True Cinderella story @AllenRobinson No Allen. Russ for Kyrie. Kyrie reunites with Lebron, and Russ reunites with KD. True Cinderella story

These LA sports fans warned Robinson what rooting for the Clippers would do to Rams fans that don't cheer on the NBA in the same manner:

Troy @LAfanatic418 @AllenRobinson You’re gonna turn the whole Rams fanbase against you before a single snap. @AllenRobinson You’re gonna turn the whole Rams fanbase against you before a single snap.

Another fan reminded Robinson not to speak ill of LeBron, who brought the hurting city of Los Angeles an NBA Championship during the COVID-19 lockdown in summer 2020:

Original Username @_Little_Jimmy__ @AllenRobinson You could get away with hating on lebron in chicago you can't do that in la @AllenRobinson You could get away with hating on lebron in chicago you can't do that in la 😂😂😂

This fan seemingly had his feelings hurt from Robinson's tweet:

slade @sladesmns @AllenRobinson aw hell nah we not doing this big bro it’s Laker nation out here @AllenRobinson aw hell nah we not doing this big bro it’s Laker nation out here 😭

Allen Robinson joins the Rams with high expectations

Now that the Rams have gotten over the hump in the United States' new 'Title Town' - since the Dodgers and Lakers both won a title in their respective sports within the past several seasons - the expectations are sky-high moving forward.

Allen Robinson joined the franchise at both a good time (catching passes from a peak Matthew Stafford isn't a bad life) and an unfortunate one, with the fanbase now craving more championships given the rousing recent success.

