Rams legend Torry Holt addresses five disappointing Hall of Fame snubs, remains optimistic of breaking Canton barrier

Torry Holt is considered one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. As a key component of the then-St. Louis Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf", he won Super Bowl 34 as a rookie and became a two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler during the next nine seasons while also becoming the first person to post six seasons with at least 1,300 receiving yards.

That resume should be considered enough for induction into the Hall of Fame, but for five straight years he has been snubbed, managing to get only as far as the semifinal round. But speaking on Good Morning Football on Moday, Holt showed no anger at his situation, saying:

"The journey continues. That's kind of how, what I live by, you know certainly was disappointed again - being (that) it's my being a finalist for five years straight and then still coming up short. But you know what? I trust the process of the voters and what they're doing. It's tough to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and I totally understand that. But at the same time, I'm thankful to be mentioned as a potential Pro Football Hall of Famer."

What is Torry Holt doing today? Rams legend discusses life after football

Torry Holt's career did not end in St. Louis. In 2009, after receiving his release from the Rams, he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for three years, but was largely disappointing, failing to score a touchdown for the first time in his career. He was released in 2010 and briefly joined the New England Patriots before being cut during the preseason and retiring.

Since then, he has mostly stayed quiet in terms of involvement in football, mainly focusing on Holt Brothers, Inc., the construction company that he co-owns with his younger brother Terrence, himself a former football player who was most notably a safety for the Detroit Lions. Recently, Holt also did an interview with Rams website reporter Shannon Elliott, where he revealed the hobbies that he had picked up since leaving the gridiron:

"I've gotten into writing, so I journal. Also, music, reading and spending ample time with my family. I have a record player so I go to the record store and I play and spin records."

The former wideout also heads three foundations that bear his name, with one of them hosting football camps and life management sessions for youths.