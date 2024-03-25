Rams star Puka Nacua seated courtside with girlfriend Hallie Aiono to watch LeBron James' Lakers drop 150 on Pacers

Los Angeles Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua is enjoying the offseason festivities as he winds down after a superb first season in the NFL.

With team executives getting their free agency business done with attention to the NFL draft in a few weeks, things are busy for franchises but not for players.

Nacua was snapped courtside at the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers with his girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, as the pair watched the Lakers win their 39th game of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Both the Lakers and Pacers put on a show, with L.A. winning 150-145 as LeBron James scored 26 points, had 10 assists and five rebounds, while Anthony Davis (36 points, 16 rebounds) also stuffed the stat sheet.

With the NFL offseason in full swing, Puka Nacua won't be the only football player to take in the sights of an NBA game.

Puka Nacua hoping to replicate stunning rookie season

Puka Nacua of Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49er

Not much was expected from the fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but Puka Nacua hit the ground running in his debut season.

Nacua played and started in all 17 regular season games, having 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl nod, Second-Team All-Pro and came second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In the Rams' playoff game against the Detroit Lions, Nacua again showed out, hauling nine receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown.

As he enters his second NFL season, Nacua won't be an unknown commodity anymore, and defenses will be game-planning for him each week, so he won't get things his own way.

With Cooper Kupp alongside him, defenses almost have to pick their poison when it comes to the pair as Matthew Stafford has two genuine star receivers at his disposal.

Puka Nacua burst onto the scene last season and will be looking to improve his sensational efforts in 2024.