Rams star Puka Nacua shows off his pristine Toyota Supra worth $57,385

Puka Nacua provided a rare glimpse of his Toyota Supra with his fans in a recent social media post. This offseason, the Rams wide receiver took some time for a car wash.

On Wednesday, he shared a picture of his Supra, worth around $57,385.00 (via Car and Driver), on Instagram.

"Suuupppraaaaaa"

Still from Rams star Puka Nacua's Instagram story/@pukaizded

Along with that, Nacua shared another Instagram story from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood. He shared a picture of his shoes and mentioned the venue.

Still from Rams star Puka Nacua's Instagram story/@pukaizded

Puka Nacua is having a great time this offseason. Intriguingly, in the upcoming season, fans would see him wearing the #12 jersey.

Last month, Davante Adams, who is known for wearing jersey 17, joined the Rams. He will continue his game with the same jersey number. However, Nacua also plays with the #17 number jersey, and thus as Adams joined, the 23-year-old decided to play with number #12.

He shared the reason for the switch by sharing a post on his Instagram handle on Mar. 12 with the caption:

"Carrying on the Nacua legacy! The #12 not only represents me on the football field, but all of my brothers and the sacrifices that my family have made before me to be able to wear this jersey at this moment. I know when I put on that #12, it’s a piece of armor that’s representing my family and always protecting me."

Nacua in his last season with the Rams recorded 990 receiving yards. However, he was phenomenal in his rookie year in 2023 when he recorded a total of 1,486 yards.

Puka Nacua spends time with Dillon Gabriel in the offseason

Puka Nacua spent some time with Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. On Mar. 26, he shared several pictures of him enjoying an outing with the 24-year-old in Huntington Beach, California.

He posted a few pictures from some of their practice sessions:

"Had a great time meeting Dillon Gabriel today on his road to the draft in Green Bay! Catch us on Destination Green Bay presented by Toyota coming soon! This ain’t my #Supra but this #Sequoia is a dope ride 🚗 🏈 🤙 #ToyotaPartner"

Gabriel played his last season with Oregon and had a record 3,857 yards passing. With his incredible stats, he is among the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.

