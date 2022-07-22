Rams owners show pettiness? Team puts only one Lombardi on Super Bowl rings, seemingly not acknowledging victory in St. Louis

The Los Angeles Rams are celebrating getting their Super Bowl rings, which carries the most carats of any championship ring in sports history. Each ring possesses 1.12 carats of round diamonds. This represents the significance of January 12th in franchise history, following the franchise’s move from St. Louis. The ring also has just one Lombardi Trophy. This seems to ignore their Super Bowl 34 victory as the St. Louis Rams against the Tennessee Titans in the 1999 season.

However, the two stars on the side of the ring reference their two Super Bowls and the city of Los Angeles, which is referred to as the 'City of Stars.'

The relocation of the franchise was approved by the NFL on January 12th, 2016. Exactly one year to the date of the franchise’s relocation, they hired Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay as the team’s head coach.

There are also 20 carats of white diamonds in each ring, a number symbolic of SoFi Stadium’s official opening in 2020.

The Los Angeles Rams' journey to Super Bowl 56 victory

Los Angeles Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

The team won the NFC West for the third time in five seasons under McVay. In the Wild Card Round, they defeated their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, by a score of 34-11. They next faced defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the road in the Divisional Round.

Los Angeles punched their ticket to the NFC Conference Championship game by defeating Tampa Bay by a score of 30 – 27. In the NFC Championship game, they played against another NFC West opponent in the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles were victorious by a 20 – 17 score and went on to the Super Bowl, which was at SoFi Stadium.

L.A. faced the AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the final game of the season. The game was close, but Los Angeles took home the Lombardi Trophy, defeating the Bengals 23 – 20.

We’ll see if L.A. can pull off a repeat and make it back to defend their championship. Next year, Super Bowl 57 is in Glendale, Arizona.

