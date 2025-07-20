Rams TE Terrance Ferguson receives major contract update 4 days after getting married to high-school sweetheart Sophia Meyer

Tight end Terrance Ferguson, who married his high-school sweetheart Sophia Meyer, was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of this year's NFL draft with the 46th pick. He's now set to sign a rookie deal with the Rams.Ferguson's wedding ceremony, which took place at Spruce Mountain in Larkspur, Colorado, was attended by NFL stars like Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Basa and Patrick Herbert.Four days after his marriage, Terrance Ferguson has reportedly agreed a four-year rookie deal worth $9.71 million with the Rams, with $8.05 million in guaranteed money.&quot;Rams reached agreement today with second-round pick, TE Terrance Ferguson, on a four-year $9,713,466 contract, including $8,046,753 guaranteed, per his agent @SteveCaric,&quot; NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted.With Ferguson's contract, the Rams have signed all six 2025 draft picks. He's projected as the No. 2 TE on the depth chart, behind Super Bowl LVI champion, Tyler Higbee.During his four-season stint with the Oregon Ducks, Ferguson played 53 games, recording 1537 yards and 16 TDs receiving. Last season, he put up 591 receiving yards with three touchdowns as Dan Lanning's team became the undefeated Big Ten 10 champion. Despite qualifying for the 12-team playoffs, they lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, though.Terrance Ferguson's wife, Sophia, shares snippets from wedding dayTerrance Ferguson and his wife, Sophia, got engaged in July 2024 after the tight end proposed her at a scenic destination in Colorado. They shared a social media that included snippets from their wedding day.The post included a series of photos showcasing the couple exchanging vows at the altar. In other photos, Ferguson and Meyer posed in front of the picturesque background in their wedding attire while sharing their first kiss and embrace as husband and wife.&quot;7.13.25' till forever,&quot; the caption of the post read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Ferguson signing his rookie deal, fans will wait with anticipation to see how he performs during his debut NFL campaign. The Rams begin their 2025 campaign against the Houston Texans on Sept. 9.