"Happiest birthday to the kid that made me a mom" - Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi posts a touching message for Chiefs QB's 27th birthday

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but to his mother Randi, he's number one. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback turned 27 recently and his mom shared a post on Twitter with her oldest son. The post reflected how the Chiefs quarterback made Randi a mother 27 years ago. She also has a younger son, Jackson, who has a prevalent following on social media.

However, Randi was all about her son Patrick and his big day:

"Happiest birthday to the kid that made me a mom on this day 27 years ago. @PatrickMahomes I love you."

The quarterback was born Sepetember 17, 1995 in Tyler, Texas, starting his football career at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. In his two seasons at the high school, he threw for 8,458 yards with 96 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He stayed in the state of Texas for his college career, attending Texas Tech. In three seasons with the Red Raiders, the quarterback had 11,252 yards passing, 93 touchdowns, and 29 Interceptions. During his senior season at Texas Tech, Mahomes led all of college football with 5,052 passing yards and was third with 41 passing touchdowns. This fall, he'll be inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor.

Naturally, his next step was the the NFL and, given his age, he's accomplished a great deal in the league.

Mahomes and his NFL career thus far

He was drafted by the Chiefs 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He started just one game in his rookie season but became a full-time starter the following campaign. That season, Mahomes put the NFL on notice, leading the league with 50 touchdown passes and second in passing yards with 5,057 yards.

At the age of 23, he was the MVP, the fourth youngest player in league history to win the honor.

In the 2019 season, he led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl in franchise history. He was the second youngest player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl MVP at the age of 24.

In his sixth season, Mahomes is looking to add more awards to his already impressive resume. Without question, Randi must be proud of her eldest son and what he's done in the NFL thus far.

