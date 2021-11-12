NFL Injury News: Dallas DE Randy Gregory out "multiple weeks" with calf injury

Randy Gregory, one of Dallas' most vital defenders, will miss some crucial games on the Cowboys' upcoming schedule.

Head coach Mike McCarthy announced the news on Thursday, per ESPN's Todd Archer. McCarthy stated that Gregory suffered a calf injury during Wednesday's practice as the team prepares for a home showdown with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

What's the Cowboys' plan without Gregory?

Health issues are, alas, nothing new for Gregory. Since entering the league in 2015 as a second-round pick out of Nebraska, he has yet to play a full NFL season, thanks to medical issues and suspensions. Gregory was one of the Cowboys' top pressure artists over the first eight games, taking over for the likewise-injured DeMarcus Lawrence, who hasn't been seen since the Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay after undergoing foot surgery. Entering Week 10 action, Gregory was tied for the team lead in sacks (5) with rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

#Cowboys ' Randy Gregory sack breakdown since 2020:1st down — 2.52nd down — 23rd down — 4Gregory's sacks have contributed to ending the drive within the next two plays 8/9 times. #Cowboys' Randy Gregory sack breakdown since 2020:1st down — 2.52nd down — 23rd down — 4Gregory's sacks have contributed to ending the drive within the next two plays 8/9 times.https://t.co/AB4XcY2aUQ

"I think he was probably one of our best players. You could make the argument probably one of clearly our best players on defense," McCarthy said of Gregory in Archer's report. "Our team and our defensive players feed off his activity and, yeah, definitely feel for him. He's having a heck of a year. But he's back in there this morning, and he'll attack his rehab just like he has attacked everything else."

The Cowboys (6-2) are coming off a listless loss to the Denver Broncos last weekend, a defeat that ended a six-game winning streak. They'll now be missing two vital pass rushers as they prepare to face resurgent Atlanta before going into interconference showdowns with Kansas City and Las Vegas (the latter being the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving game). Gregory would miss each of those games if placed on injured reserve, which McCarthy labeled a possibility.

Losing Gregory could mean an even greater reliance on Parsons, the team's top pick from last spring's draft. Parsons has mostly worked through the sidelines, but the medical departures could force him to the edge. Other veterans that could be called upon include former New York Jet Tarell Basham and 2018 fourth-round pick Dorance Armstrong. Dallas has put up 16 sacks in 2021, and their pressure rate of 25.1 percent is good for 16th in the league.

