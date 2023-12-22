Randy Moss gives out his Mount Rushmore for NFL WRs feat. Cowboys’ legend Terell Owens

Randy Moss is one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the National Football League. The fact that the term "Mossed" is still used in today's game cements his legacy. While he hasn't won a Super Bowl title during his 13-season career, he has four All-Pro and six Pro Bowl selections.

Moss was asked by sports fan and comedian Kevin Hart on who would make his wide receiver Mount Rushmore. Aside from identifying himself, he mentioned three other wideouts worthy of inclusion. Unsurprisingly, all four have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Randy Moss reveals his top four NFL wide receivers of all time

Randy Moss shared the other three receivers in his Mount Rushmore in his recent appearance on Hart's Cold as Balls. He said:

“This is tough. Myself, Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice, Calvin Johnson.”

However, he added an interesting tidbit about Owens:

“Dealing with T.O. always motivated me to go out there and play.”

During Week 11 of the 2007 NFL season, he cited a situation where Owens caught four touchdown passes from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Moss caught New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's attention, who said:

“Don’t worry about it”

Moss ended up with four touchdown catches in the first half in their 56-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills. His scoring catches were for 43, 16, 6, and 17 yards and are part of an NFL record 23 touchdown receptions in a season.

Meanwhile, Terrell Owens has more All-Pro selections than Randy Moss (five). He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and led the league in receiving touchdowns thrice. He is the only player to score at least two touchdowns against all NFL teams.

Calvin Johnson needed just nine seasons to establish a Hall of Fame career. He was the most dominant force then, and opponents often lined up multiple defenders in his vicinity. Johnson holds the record for most receiving yards in a season (1,964) and is a three-time First Team All-Pro member.

Finally, Jerry Rice is the only Moss' Mount Rushmore member with a Super Bowl title. He won two in the 1980s and another in the 1990s, all with the San Francisco 49ers. He is the career leader in receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), and receiving touchdowns (197).

Randy Moss shared his Mount Rushmore after Jerry Rice and Tyreek Hill's lists

Earlier this month, Tyreek Hill revealed his top five receivers of all time to Robert Griffin III. While he did not include himself, he had Rice on his list but not Randy Moss. Instead, he had Santana Moss with Antonio Brown, Terrell Owens, and Steve Largent.

Two weeks later, Rice revealed his list of top five receivers, which didn't include Hill. Aside from naming himself, he also mentioned Owens, Moss, Johnson, and Chris Carter. Moss and Carter were teammates in the 1998 Minnesota Vikings team that scored 556 points, the sixth-most in a season.