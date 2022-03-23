When discussing the history of the San Francisco 49ers, you can’t forget about the legendary quarterbacks who’ve donned the scarlet red and metallic gold.

Trey Lance, who was selected by the 49ers third overall in the 2021 NFL draft, is expected to be the team’s quarterback of the future.

Although he only played six games as a rookie, he could very well become the starter next season.

It’s possible that he could, one day, be labeled as a top-three quarterback in franchise history. He has a long way to go until such an honor could come to fruition.

Lance isn’t one of San Francisco’s three best QB’s of all time just yet, but who is?

Ranking the 3 greatest quarterbacks in San Francisco 49ers history

#1 - Joe Montana

It was crazy seeing Young, a Hall of Famer, replace another Hall of Fame quarterback in Joe Montana.

The situation was sort of similar to the Green Bay Packers shifting from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers.

After winning a national championship at Notre Dame, Montana was drafted by the 49ers in the third round (82nd overall pick) of the 1979 NFL draft.

He went on to have an illustrious career, leading the team to four Super Bowl victories and taking home two regular-season MVP awards. He was also named Super Bowl MVP three times. That’s not bad at all for a third-round pick, right?

Most fans claim Tom Brady is the best quarterback of all time. But there are still many people who would give the honor to Joe Cool.

#2 - Steve Young

You can’t have a 49ers legend list without the name Steve Young. It just wouldn’t be right.

After brief stints with the USFL’s Los Angeles Express and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was traded to the Niners in 1987 to serve as Montana’s backup.

Young would eventually become "The Man," as Montana was dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993. He wound up spending 13 seasons in San Francisco, winning two regular-season MVP awards and making the Pro Bowl seven times.

More importantly, the Hall of Famer led the team to a victory in Super Bowl XXIX, earning MVP honors.

NFL @NFL On this day in 1995, Steve Young set a Super Bowl record with SIX touchdown passes in #SBXXIX ! (via @nflthrowback On this day in 1995, Steve Young set a Super Bowl record with SIX touchdown passes in #SBXXIX! (via @nflthrowback) https://t.co/IAoPTrkAzP

Young is widely considered one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen.

#3 - Y.A. Tittle

Y.A. Tittle

Following three seasons with the Baltimore Colts of the AAFC, Y.A.Tittle was drafted by the NFL’s 49ers in 1951. The former LSU star would spend ten years with the team, making the trip to the Pro Bowl on four occasions.

During his time in the Bay Area, Tittle was the NFL’s passing touchdown leader in 1955 and the completion percentage leader two years later.

He played the majority of his 17-year career with San Francisco and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

Tittle later achieved success with the New York Giants, winning MVP and leading the league in touchdowns twice. However, he still deserves a spot on the “top-three 49er quarterback of all time” list.

Edited by Windy Goodloe