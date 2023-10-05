Ranking NFL Rookies on Defense - Early picks reign supreme during first month of 2023 season

I finish off the rookie rankings after Week 4 by listing some of the best first-year players on defense. This is an eclectic group that combines top-10 picks as well as a few players who were not drafted. All have been very productive and improved their respective team’s defenses.

Jalen Carter (DT) Philadelphia Eagles:

Carter’s story was well documented in the lead-up to the draft. Considered the consensus top player available, Carter’s draft stock dropped after he was charged for reckless driving and racing in the now-infamous accident that resulted in the death of teammate Devin Willock.

Red flags were immediately raised over his character and trustworthiness. The Eagles gambled and moved up one spot in the draft to ensure the selection of Carter, and it has come up aces thus far, as the rookie has been a force on the already talented Eagles defensive line.

While he only has eight tackles and 1.5 sacks to his credit, Carter has forced two fumbles and controlled the line of scrimmage. He’s being called the 2023 edition of Warren Sapp and is surpassing expectations.

Will Anderson Jr. (DE) Houston Texans:

The Texans added another player to the list of rookies playing exceptionally well during the opening month of the season. His stats—15 tackles and one sack—tell a fraction of the story.

Huston Texans Football

His performance during Week 1 was nothing less than spectacular, as Anderson was credited with six tackles and a half-dozen pressures against the Ravens.

His teammates and the Texans coaching staff think so highly of Anderson that they voted him team captain after just three games.

Anderson ranks in the top 10 in the league in quarterback pressure as well as pass-rush win rate. At this rate, Anderson is one of the favorites for DROY honors.

Ivan Pace (LB) Minnesota Vikings:

Pace is the first undrafted player to make my all-rookie list after the first month of the season. He started hot with eight tackles in each of the first two games and has combined for 25 tackles after four weeks.

Pace has also helped the Vikings defense with more than a half-dozen quarterback pressures this season.

A lack of size ultimately pushed Pace out of the late rounds, as he measured under 5-foot-10.5 and just 222 pounds on pro day. Still, the Vikings got a steal, as Pace has been a productive starter since Week 1.

Devon Witherspoon (CB) Seattle Seahawks:

Witherspoon struggled with a hamstring issue throughout the preseason and did not make his Seahawks debut until Week 2. He promptly made up for lost time and proved Seattle was wise by selecting him with the fifth pick of the draft.

Seahawks Giants Football

He looked all-world against the Giants in Week 4, compiling seven tackles and two sacks, breaking up a pass and intercepting a throw that he promptly returned 97 yards for a touchdown.

The prior week, Witherspoon was credited with 11 tackles and two PBUs against the Carolina Panthers. The Seattle franchise has had great success with long, physical, intelligent corners, and Witherspoon is sure to be their next great one.

Brian Branchn (DB) Detroit Lions:

There was a lot of excitement in the Detroit organization for the versatile Branch from the day they selected him in the second round of the draft.

Branch was a tough, instinctive safety at Alabama who possessed outstanding ball skills in coverage and the physicality required to stop the run.

His 40 time of 4.58 seconds knocked him out of first-round conversation, yet everyone knew Branch was a terrific defensive back, and he’s proving as much for Detroit. The team’s starting nickelback, Branch has 25 tackles, one INT, and four PBUs after four weeks.

His ability to shut down slot receivers this season has helped the Lions defense take a major step forward.

Christian Izien (S) Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Izien is the second undrafted player to make my list of impact rookies. The Buccaneers’ starting nickelback, Izien has looked good against the run and pass.

After four games, Izien has totaled 21 tackles, two interceptions, and two PBUs and ranks among the top rookie defensive backs in the league.

That’s rather outstanding for a rookie who was not invited to the NFL Combine then was not selected in the draft.