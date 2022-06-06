Ranking the Tennessee Titans' 2022 NFL draft picks

Here, we will rank the Tennessee Titans' 2022 NFL draft picks and their projected impact. The Titans are in an interesting position heading into the 2022 season, especially on offense, after trading away their top receiver, A.J. Brown, and releasing Julio Jones.

Though Jones spent much of the season injured and put up the worst numbers of his career, when fit he was still a dangerous player on the field. However, Tennessee's draft picks may be able to fill the void left by these two personalities and strengthen other areas on the roster as well.

Tennessee added nine players in the 2022 NFL draft and are hopeful that many of their young players can contribute right away.

It's always dangerous to expect a rookie to have a significant impact in their first season, but Tennessee will need a few of their young players to come up big in 2022. Here is our ranking of Tennessee's 2022 draft picks based on their anticipated impact this season.

Treylon Burks in action for Arkansas

1. WR Treylon Burks

Treylon Burks was selected by the Titans with one of the picks from the A.J. Brown trade on draft night. As such, he has more on his shoulders than any other rookie player in Tennessee coming into the 2022 season.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

He had a very impressive season with Arkansas, recording 67 recptions, 1,235 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Titans will be hoping to get the best out of their promising receiver right away.

hoggybones @hoggyboneswps



- 67 Receptions

- 1235 Total Yards

- 11 Touchdowns

- 16.8 YPC



This was debatably the all-time best single season performance by an Arkansas receiver EVER.

@TreylonBurks Treylon Burks: The BEST WR In College Football | 2021 Highlights youtu.be/7Z0XBlPkZpc via @YouTube - 67 Receptions- 1235 Total Yards- 11 Touchdowns- 16.8 YPCThis was debatably the all-time best single season performance by an Arkansas receiver EVER. Treylon Burks: The BEST WR In College Football | 2021 Highlights youtu.be/7Z0XBlPkZpc via @YouTube - 67 Receptions- 1235 Total Yards - 11 Touchdowns - 16.8 YPCThis was debatably the all-time best single season performance by an Arkansas receiver EVER.@TreylonBurks

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Kyle Philips in action for the UCLA Bruins

2. WR Kyle Philips

It wouldn't be surprising if Kyle Phillips became an important member of the passing game in his first year in Tennessee. Phillips is a pretty polished route runner and a solid receiver in general. He will work out of the slot, and we expect him to have a significant effect on the passing game.

No Flags Film @NoFlagsFilm Speaking of Kyle Philips, I understand why Tennessee likes him Speaking of Kyle Philips, I understand why Tennessee likes him https://t.co/wX3fheqNDK

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Roger McCreary in action for Auburn

3. CB Roger McCreary

Roger McCreary could play on the field in 2021 in a few different ways. He will likely play on special teams in the first year and also, when Tennessee plays dime defense, McCreary should be the fourth cornerback on the field.

Although Caleb Farley is currently the starting cornerback, there are concerns about his injury susceptibility. It's not out of the question that the Auburn product could play a lot of snaps as McCreary could fill in for Farley if he has to miss any games or needs to rest.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Hassan Haskins in action for the Michigan Wolverines

4. RB Hassan Haskins

Hassan Haskins might be Derrick Henry's natural successor one day, but that day is yet to come. Haskins will have to wait for his chance to take over as the starting running back, however given the injury Henry suffered last season, Tennessee might opt to spread the workload in the 2022 season.

Michigan Moments @UofMMoments This run by Hassan Haskins was INSANE.



123 yards and 2 TDs tonight. What a performance This run by Hassan Haskins was INSANE.123 yards and 2 TDs tonight. What a performance https://t.co/ONaxC0JZ8d

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

If Henry gets injured, Haskins could well be an integral part of the offensive gameplan, but if not expect to see him only if Tennessee are way out in front in the fourth quarter or if Henry needs a short rest.

Chigoziem Okonkwo in action for Maryland

5. TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Chigoziem Okonkwo will start the season as the number-three tight end, behind Austin Hooper and Geoff Swaim. We don't expect him to play a massive role in his first season, but he could be engaged in the passing game on some plays. If he does a good job blocking in his first season, Okonkwo may move ahead of Swaim on the depth chart and get a more significant role.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Chance Campbell in action for Maryland

6. LB Chance Campbell

Chance Campbell should make the team right out of training camp and stand out on special teams. Campbell will have a hard time getting on the field on defense as he will be behind David Long, Zach Cunningham, and Monty Rice on the depth chart.

T.J. @TJOxley1 Chance Campbell with the defensive play of the game so far Chance Campbell with the defensive play of the game so far https://t.co/RsL8hAd9nm

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Theo Jackson in action for Tennessee

7. DB Theo Jackson

Theo Jackson might not play many snaps for the Titans in 2022, but we think he will at least help out on special teams in his rookie season.

On defense, though, things will be different. There will be a lot of competition in the secondary, but the fact that Jackson can play in several different spots will help him a lot.

Malik Willis in action for Liberty

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

8. QB Mailik Willis

The Titans don't want to put Malik Willis on the field before he's ready, so the rookie will be the backup for Ryan Tannehill in the 2022 season. He was selected more because he was available rather than the Titans needing a quarterback, and so Willis will only play in 2022 if there is a significant injury or if events conspire to cause Tennessee to lose faith in their veteran quarterback.

The Titans may come up with some plays that take advantage of his impressive skills, which head coach Mike Vrabel said was indeed possible. But don't hold your breath for that to happen too much.

We likely won't see Willis on the field much in 2022, but he could well prove to have the most memorable NFL career of all of Tennessee's rookies when all is said and done.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Malik Willis was a walking highlight reel Malik Willis was a walking highlight reel 🔥 https://t.co/jVF54e3eGy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far