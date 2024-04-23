Ranking top 10 wide receivers and tight ends in 2024 NFL Draft feat. Marvin Harrison Jr., Brock Bowers and more

We’ve witnessed some great receiver drafts in recent years, and 2024 offers great talent at the top end as well as the bottom third of Round 1.

It also possesses one of the best tight ends to grace the event in a long time.

2024 NFL Draft: Top 10 WRs and TEs ranked

1] Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State

Harrison is a chip off the old block and a great receiver prospect, as his father was.

He's natural in all areas of the position and has the ability to be a dominant No. 1 receiver on Sundays. He’s made a lot of unforced errors in the predraft process, but he will still be an early pick in the draft.

Projection: top 10 pick

2] Brock Bowers, Georgia

From the moment he stepped onto the field as a true freshman, Bowers made a major impact for the Georgia offense and was a pass catcher opponents struggled to stop.

He's a playmaking tight end who beats opponents physically as well as mentally and does whatever’s necessary when asked the block. Bowers is one of the top-rated overall players in this year's draft and should quickly produce on the NFL level.

Projection: top 10 pick

3] Malik Nabers, LSU

Nabers made an impact for LSU as a true freshman, and then he watched his game take off the ensuing two years. He posted 1,569 passing yards with 14 TDs last year and was impossible to cover.

Nabers possesses the athleticism, speed and, most importantly, receiver skills to be a No. 1 wideout on Sundays and should quickly be productive as a rookie.

Off-the-field concerns have raised red flags for teams around the league, but Nabers possesses incredible upside.

Projection: top 12 pick

4] Rome Odunze, Washington

Odunze is a dominant receiver who showed tremendous progress in his game the past three seasons and was the go-to receiver opponents could not stop.

He displays great awareness on the football field, does the little things well and possesses the body type to be a No. 1 wideout on Sundays.

Although he’s not a true deep threat, the ability to make all the catches in the short and intermediate field makes Odunze very attractive

Projection: top 12 pick

5] Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

After two moderately productive seasons at LSU, Thomas watched his game take off last year, catching 60 passes and 17 touchdowns. He possesses natural pass-catching hands and has a fluid style and enough ability to be a No. 1 receiver on Sundays.

Projection: Bottom half round 1

6] Adonai Mitchell, Texas

I liked Mitchell since he was a true freshman at Georgia, and I believe he could have a major impact at the next level. He possesses the tools to be a No. 1 receiver and has shown those skills throughout his college career.

If Mitchell plays to his level of ability on every snap, he will make an impact on Sundays, otherwise he will be a disappointment.

Projection: Bottom half round 1

7] Troy Franklin, Oregon

Franklin was a super-productive receiver who displayed reliable hands as well as the ability to break it deep the past two years at Oregon.

He must get bigger and stronger while keeping his speed and quickness, yet Franklin possesses the skills necessary to be a No. 2 wideout on Sundays.

Projection: Late 1st / Early 2nd

8] Xavier Worthy, Texas

Worthy was a big-play receiver for Texas who consistently came away with the deep reception then went on to set a combine record by timing 4.21 seconds in the 40.

He has size limitations, yet he could be a superior slot receiver on Sundays who also lines up off the line of scrimmage and is asked to run go routes.

Projection: Late 1st / Early 2nd

9] Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

After taking over starting duties as a sophomore, Sanders has shown a lot of skill and plays the tight end position like a receiver. He possesses the size, growth potential and athleticism to develop into a No. 1 tight end on Sundays.

Projection: Late 1st / Early 2nd

10] Ladd McConkey, Georgia

McConkey is a great football player who shows tremendous mental acumen for his position.

He'll never be a true deep threat, nor is he a big-bodied possession receiver, rather he’s an outstanding intermediate range target who is also effective picking up yardage after the catch.

McConkey has done everything right in the predraft process and should immediately produce as a rookie in the NFL. Projection: Early 2nd