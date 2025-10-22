“Rap career back on”: NFL fans react to Darren Waller being placed on IR after suffering pec injury

Darren Waller may have some time to focus on his secondary career for a while. The Miami Dolphins placed the tight end on injured reserve after he incurred a pectoral injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.Online, many wondered what might be next for Waller after this news.“Rap career back on,” one fan believes.“Is he gona make a rap song about one hit wonder this season?” wondered someone else.“Dude been on IR since he broke up with Kelsey Plum,” said another person.Waller has released his share of rap songs on YouTube and Spotify. He did a music video with JROD a few months ago, which has garnered over 50,000 views on YouTube. Waller was married to WNBA all-star Kelsey Plum in 2023, though they divorced the following year. He had retired ahead of the 2024 season, playing only 12 games for the New York Giants in 2023.Trey @Trey5610LINK@NFL That didn’t last long at all 👀👀Sticks-n-Stonez Cigar &amp;amp; Spirits Show by BrentElrod @sticksnstonez2LINK@NFL They’ve been struggling anyway, injuries are not going to help.𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 @the_det_timesLINK@NFL Dude can never stay healthy anymoreWaller has featured in only two games for Miami this season, making 8 receptions for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns. The once-mighty Dolphins’ offense has struggled throughout this season, averaging the 6th-fewest yards per game (279.0). Over his career, Waller has never played an entire regular season, largely due to an inability to stay healthy.Darren Waller’s prognosisLosing Waller for any amount of time doesn’t bode well for a team struggling as badly as Miami. They are 1-6 on the season, and despite the poor performance of their offense, Waller has been a key end zone threat for them.While the Dolphins were mocked for trading for the retired player in the offseason, he’s been contributing when healthy.Mike McDaniel will have to find a way to soldier on without him for a while. That’s because he’s projected to miss at least four weeks to recover from his issue. If they can’t figure things out soon, their season will be over by the time he returns, if it isn’t already.The lone Dolphins victory this season came against the only team below them in the AFC East, the New York Jets, who have yet to win a game. Things won’t get any easier for the offense as they prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Falcons are second in the league defensively, in terms of yards allowed per game (265.2).The Dolphins have failed to reach double-digits for points in two of their road games this year.