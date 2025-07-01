“Rap career didn't work”: NFL fans react as retired TE Darren Waller secures $5,000,000 Dolphins move 1 day after Jonnu Smith’s trade to Steelers

Darren Waller is back in the league, and NFL fans have plenty to say about it. The veteran tight end, who stepped away from football last season, agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.
His return comes just one day after Miami dealt Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh, creating uncertainty around the Dolphins’ tight end depth chart.
Waller’s previous team, the New York Giants, finalized a trade sending him and a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick to Miami. This is in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round selection, according to multiple reports. Waller spent 2023 in New York, recording 52 catches for 552 yards and one TD before announcing his retirement.
Fans on X reacted to the move.
"Rap career didn't work huh," a fan commented.
The fan referenced Darren Waller's musical pursuits during his year away from football. He has put out many rap tracks along with their music videos on his YouTube channel over the last year.
"Miami cooking up something," posted another fan.
"quite the downgrade from Jonnu," added one fan.
More fan reactions came in.
One fan wrote: "My goodness what a brutal couple of days for Miami."
"He will retire after 5 games with Tua," added another fan.
"The Dolphins really trying to get the 1st pick in next year's draft," wrote another fan.
Jonnu Smith’s departure leaves a substantial gap in production. His contributions last season made him Tua Tagovailoa’s most reliable outlet in the passing attack, and the Steelers quickly locked him in with a one-year, $12 million extension.
Miami’s remaining options, Julian Hill and Pharaoh Brown, combined for only 20 receptions in 2024.
Miami's roster gamble with Darren Waller's return
Analysts have been measured in their assessment of Darren Waller’s return. USA Today's For The Win described the deal as a reasonable gamble for a franchise with limited choices at the position, noting Waller’s past credentials, including back-to-back 1,100-yard campaigns with the Raiders.
Still, concerns remain about whether he can approach that level again after injuries and time away from the game.
Waller’s career arc has been intriguing. Drafted by the Ravens in 2015, he didn’t emerge as a top-tier tight end until joining the Raiders in 2018, eventually earning Pro Bowl recognition. Miami now hopes the veteran has enough left to stabilize an offense suddenly in transition.
If Waller manages to reclaim his old form, he could be a valuable safety net.
