"Rarely do people defend them": Bills GM Brandon Beane makes feelings known on Maxwell Hairston's sexual assault lawsuit

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is standing by 2025 first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston against sexual assault accusations.Hairston, the Kentucky cornerback who was a standout during his three seasons with the program, was accused of sexual assault by a fellow student in 2021. A federal lawsuit was filed against Hairston on July 1 over the alleged incident.Beane stood firmly behind Hairston, saying athletes are falsely accused of similar things all the time after they begin to make significant amounts of money.“I think we need to remember in the world, sometimes these guys — I’m not going to get into it — but we see these accusations, sometimes these guys can be victims, too,” Beane said, via Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith on Thursday. “They make a lot of money. And I just want to make sure — rarely do people defend them.&quot;And that’s hard for me to see sometimes because I’ve seen it. We had it here with a player a few years ago that’s no longer here that was wrongly accused. And it’s frustrating and everyone should — anyone that’s met Maxwell Hairston genuinely knows what a great young man he is.”As of this writing, Hairston is not criminally charged with any wrongdoing. Further, he was cleared by Kentucky's investigation.Maxwell Hairston comments on the recent lawsuit filed against himSyndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: ImagnMaxwell Hairston commented on the lawsuit that was filed against him on July 1 by Rebecca Hendryx. Hairston said he's confident that the truth will prevail in the end.&quot;This is something I've been dealing with since I was 17,&quot; Hairston told reporters at the Bills' training camp on Thursday. &quot;It's been four years now, and I went through this whole process with the police. They went through a thorough investigation, and I was exonerated from that.&quot;The University of Kentucky did a thorough investigation. I was exonerated from that, as well. And I volunteered to do multiple polygraphs 'cause I was determined to get my truth out there, because I had nothing to hide. I was an open book. I have two sisters that I love dearly, and I respect all females, and I was just determined to get my truth out there.&quot;Like I said, I was an open book, and I was exonerated from both of those and just got to stay strong. But I'm confident that my truth will be out there.&quot;The lawsuit alleges that, in March 2021, Hairston and Hendryx met outside of their residence hall. Soon after, Hairston followed Hendryx into her room without invitation after she had turned him down on a request to &quot;hang out.&quot; Hendryx said she then declined several sexual advances from Hairston, before he allegedly &quot;forcefully removed&quot; her pajama shorts and sexually assaulted her.