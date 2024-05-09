Rashee Rice assault: Report claims Chiefs WR tricked photographer into returning to nightclub before throwing hands

Rashee Rice's alleged involvement in an assault at a Dallas nightclub is the latest in what appears to be a long list of legal issues for the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver.

On Tuesday, May 7, Rice was named as a suspect in an alleged case of assault against a man at Lit Kitchen and Lounge. Officers from the Dallas Police Department were called to the scene at 2:30 AM, per the Dallas Morning News.

The alleged victim, a photographer, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Reports stemming from the incident detailed that Rice was being investigated by the police.

However, an incident report revealed additional details on Thursday, May 9.

Per Fox 4, Steven Dial, Rice, the alleged suspect texted the photographer on Instagram asking him to return to the scene.

Rashee Rice assault case: Report reveals turn of events

The report, shared by Dial, said:

"The Complainant said that he was in his car driving away from the location, where at approximately 1:56 AM Suspect [redacted] sent the Complainant a message on Instagram, asking the Complainant where he was at and asking the Complainant to return back to Lit Kitchen and Lounge."

The report added that the complainant thought the alleged suspect wanted him to return to take pictures. Instead, members of the alleged suspect's entourage alerted them of the photographer's presence.

The suspect then asked to look at the photographer's phone, and while they looked down at the phone, they proceeded to punch the complainant on the left side of his face.

Rice is already in trouble with the NFL over a high-speed car crash in April that injured at least seven people. He is currently facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Rice and SMU cornerback Theodore Knox are being sued for $1 million each by two victims in said crash. While the NFL hasn't announced a suspension yet (the league typically waits for these matters to resolve legally before announcing any discipline), the Super Bowl-winning WR's problems could be compounded if he is found guilty of assault in this case.

