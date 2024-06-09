Rashee Rice breaks silence after multi-car accident and $11,000,000 lawsuit

Rashee Rice didn't release a statement after his multi-car accident in Dallas in April. The Kansas City Chiefs standout’s problems did not end there as he was accused of assault. Now, the wide receiver finally opened up about his troubled offseason.

The assault charge against Rashee Rice was dropped, but the WR still faces felony charges and a separate $11 million lawsuit from his multi-car crash. The 24-year-old faced the media after a long time while participating in a youth football camp in Kansas City. As per ESPN, Rice said:

“I've learned so much from that. All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rashee Rice has been actively involved with the Chiefs’ activities throughout the offseason, however, the threat of a multi-game suspension still looms large.

Rice was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He had an exemplary rookie season, going on to win the Super Bowl as he broke the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie in the postseason. However, his great start to his rookie season did not follow through his offseason.

What does the future look like for Rashee Rice?

The high-speed car crash on March 30 has invited eight felony charges from the Dallas police, and Rashee Rice could further be involved in a criminal lawsuit. Two Dallas residents sued the Chiefs WR for $1 million in actual damages and $10 million in punitive damages.

Rice, through his lawyer, denied all claims in a Dallas County court and demanded a trial by a jury of his peers in the $11 million civil lawsuit. The next hearing for the case has been set for July 12 by a Dallas County judge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.