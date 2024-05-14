  • NFL
  • Rashee Rice crash: Chiefs WR denies claims in $11,000,000 car accident case, requesting jury trial

Rashee Rice crash: Chiefs WR denies claims in $11,000,000 car accident case, requesting jury trial

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 14, 2024 15:20 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice was allegedly involved in a high-speed car chase in Dallas, Texas, that occurred in April. The crash involved six vehicles on March 30th. However, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has denied all claims made by the two claimants via a civil lawsuit.

Dallas residents Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova have sued Rice for $1 million in actual damages and $11 million in punitive damages. They have claimed through their lawyers in the court filings that the accident has had a terrible impact on their daily lives.

“Petrovskiy and Gromova claim injuries that include brain trauma, cuts to the face requiring stitches, bruises, disfigurement and internal bleeding,” the lawsuit states.
“They are asking for actual damages that include medical care, physical pain and suffering, loss of earning capacity, mental anguish and property damage.”

Rashee Rice through his lawyer submitted a response on Thursday, he denies all the claims made by both claimants of the civil lawsuit. According to Dallas County records, Rice’s lawyer Joyce West states:

“Pursuant to the Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 92, Defendant Rice generally denies each and every, all and singular, the allegations contained in Plaintiff’s Original Petition.
Along with any other pleading seeking affirmative relief subsequently filed by Plaintiff in this lawsuit, whether amended, supplemental, and/or otherwise, and Defendant Rice hereby demands strict proof by a preponderance of the credible evidence.”
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

The 2024 Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs has also requested through his lawyer a trial by jury in this case. The Dallas County judge has scheduled a hearing for the case on July 12.

Rashee Rice faces mounting worries after car crash case

This civil lawsuit isn’t the only thing worrying Rashee Rice. For the same car crash, the Dallas Police have charged him with eight felonies. A further criminal lawsuit could also be on the way for the wide receiver.

As the Chiefs mount a defense for their championship, they brace themselves for “multi-game suspensions” for Rice. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports this is due to Rice's car crash incident and a separate assault incident as well.

