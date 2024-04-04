Rashee Rice Dallas car crash: Chiefs WR's lawyer makes major admission that could potentially lead to NFL suspension

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver could be facing legal trouble and a potential suspension from the NFL. Rice's car was involved in a major car accident in Dallas late on Saturday, March 30.

It took Rice a few days to publicly comment on the matter, but he confirmed a car owned by him was involved in the accident.

Today, Rice's lawyer, Royce West, confirmed that Rice was cooperative with the DPD. West confirmed that Rice was driving his vehicle at the time of the incident.

"Rashee Rice's legal representation, Royce West, says that Rice answered every question asked of him from DPD regarding. West says that Rice was driving the Lamborghini at the time of the incident," Harold Kuntz reported.

West was then asked if the Dallas DA is expected to file charges to which he answered, 'Yes.'

This is major news in the development of the incident and it seems likely that the NFL could suspend Rice after culmination of the legal proceedings.

Full timeline of Rashee Rice's car accident

Rashee Rice during Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Here is a complete timeline of the Rashee Rice car accident incident and all of the information we know at this time.

Saturday, March 30: A car belonging to Rashee Rice gets into an accident in Northeast Dallas

Sunday, March 31: Dashcam footage of the accident surfaces online

Monday, April 1: Rashee Rice hires lawyer Royce West to represent him

Wednesday, April 3: Rashee Rice takes responsibility for a major Dallas car accident

Thursday, April 4: Rashee Rice's lawyer confirms that Rice was driving his Lamborghini at the time of the incident

As of right now, Rice hasn't been charged by the law or handed a suspension by the NFL. The investigation is currently ongoing and more details will be provided when they are released.

