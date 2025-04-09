Rashee Rice drops big injury update as Chiefs WR prepares for route tree action

Rashee Rice missed a majority of last season after suffering a knee injury in just his fourth game of the year. This was a major loss for the Kansas City Chiefs after he was their leading wide receiver in the season before.
They are hoping to have him back for the start of the 2025 NFL season as Rice continues to rehab the injury duirng the offseason. He recently gave some encouraging news from his Instagram account, according to USA Today.
Rice stated:
"They just cleared the kid for the route tree! Thank you to the man up above!"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
This is a major step in the right direction as Rice announced that he has been cleared by medical staff to start running routes on the field again. He still has several hurdles to clear along the way as he has not yet been cleared for any type of contact drills.
The start of the season is still five months away, so Rashee Rice appears to be trending in the right direction to potentially be available when things officially kick off. He will theoretically join Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown in the starting lineup, giving Patrick Mahomes a strong trio of wide receivers to work with.
Andy Reid provides update on Rashee Rice injury
Head coach Andy Reid is likely among those excited to potentially get Rashee Rice back for the 2025 NFL season. He is a key part of the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive gameplan, so his absence for most of last year had a major impact on their overall plans.
Reid was recently asked about Rice during the league meeting s in Florida, according to USA Today. He expressed optimism about where the wide receiver currently stands in his recovery process.
Reid stated:
"He's on track to be ready. We'll see. He's working his tail off right now, I know."
Several Chiefs wide receivers have departed the team during the free agency period this year, including DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Watson, and Mecole Hardman. They have yet to sign any significant replacements, but potentially getting Rice back solves this relative problem.
Rice has played in 20 games for the Chiefs so far, totaling 103 receptions for 1,226 yards and nine touchdowns. He has clearly demonstarted the upside of being a WR1 in their offense, so if he is healthy this year, he could be in line for another strong season.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.