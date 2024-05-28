  • NFL
  • Rashee Rice makes rare public appearance with Travis Kelce, Michael Irvin amid laundry list of controversies

By Shivam Damohe
Modified May 28, 2024 13:07 GMT
Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, Michael Irvin
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past few months.

While a Super Bowl ring is a tidy accomplishment to cap off a rookie year, Rice's year went straight downhill from there. On March 30, Rice was involved in a high-speed car crash while reportedly driving a Lamborghini SUV. KMBC reported that Rice's vehicle clocked 119 miles per hour on a Dallas freeway in the build-up to the crash.

Rice eventually surrendered to the police in early April on charges of aggravated assault. Since then, the Chiefs WR has been sued twice, once for $1 million in damages, and another time for $10 million in damages. Rice is being sued alongside Theodore Knox, who was driving a Corvette alongside him.

also-read-trending Trending

While the Chiefs are currently conducting OTAs with Rice in attendance, the much-maligned wideout took some time out to catch Game 3 of the Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves series on May 27.

Rice was spotted alongside his teammate Travis Kelce and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

"I was so blessed to meet that young beast, Rasheed [sic] Rice," Michael Irvin tweeted.

Prior to this game, Rice was spotted on vacation with his girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole.

Cam Newton joins chorus of voices sounding alarm against Rashee Rice

In an episode of his 4th and 1 podcast, former NFL MVP Cam Newton gave Rashee Rice some stern words of advice.

Newton said:

"Playboy, sit your a*s down somewhere bro."
"I never met him (Rashee) but if I were to see him, 'Boy, you too loud right now bro.' What're you doing it for? You got kids. What do you want to do it for? You got family to take care of. What do you want to do it for? You can do that s**t out of the way."

While Rice has been training with the Chiefs in the offseason, he will have to deal with his impending lawsuits bang in the middle of the season.

One of the lawsuits is set to go on trial from December 9, 2024, per the 101st Civil District Court of Dallas County, Texas.

