Rashod Bateman reveals Lamar Jackson influenced WR's decision to sign $36,750,000 extension

Rashod Bateman recently signed a three-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens worth $36,750,000. The wide receiver recently revealed that Lamar Jackson was one of the biggest reasons he decided to stay in Baltimore.

Bateman appeared on the most recent edition of the Lounge podcast. During the conversation, he was asked if wanting to continue playing with Jackson was part of the reason he decided to sign an extension. Bateman replied, saying:

"1000% because I feel like no matter, like, what I went through, l always knew that I could be like a weapon for him. He always told me that on the side, always supported me even last year before I got paid, he looked at me, before the season started, and said, 'we'll get you paid.' And shout out to him, because I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him, trusting me and believing me to go out there make plays. But, I mean, he called it before I did."

Check out the video below:

Lamar Jackson influenced another Ravens deal

The Green Bay Packers recently released veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander. However, just as Alexander hit the free agency market, the Ravens' QB1, Lamar Jackson, urged his team's General Manager, Eric DeCosta, to sign him. While speaking to the media on Day 1 of the Ravens' OTAs, Jackson said:

"Go get him, Eric! Love all your corners, don't get me wrong, but go get him, Eric!"

Jackson and Alexander were teammates during their collegiate careers at Louisiana. The QB also revealed that he reached out to the CB:

"I hit 'em up, yeah, I hit 'em up. You don't know. You never know with Jaire."

Within a day of Lamar Jackson's request to DeCosta, the Ravens announced the signing of Jaire Alexander. With trustworthy teammates like Alexander and Bateman by his side, it'll be interesting to see how far Jackson takes the Baltimore Ravens in the upcoming NFL season.

