Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey fires shots at Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart amid contract holdout drama

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted ex-Texas A&M star Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, even before taking the field for his new team, the rookie DE finds himself embroiled in offseason drama. According to reports, Stewart is yet to sign a rookie contract with the Bengals.

The holdout is because of disagreement in the contract terms. That has led to Shemar Stewart not participating in the OTAs and being absent from offseason practice. Reports suggest that the dispute between Stewart and the Bengals is because of certain clauses that could void his guaranteed money.

Amid this tension, the Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey found himself becoming a part of this drama. On Thursday, the Ravens signed their first-round pick, Malaki Starks, to a four-year rookie deal. Humphrey retweeted the post on social media with some crafty words.

"Contract wasn't signed but still practicing," Humphrey wrote.

The caption was interpreted as a jab at Shemar Stewart. That's because he's the only unsigned first-round rookie in the AFC North holding out from offseason practice due to contract disagreements.

Marlon Humphrey quickly clarified himself in another tweet, though, saying that he was taking a jab at agents and not Stewart.

"I actually was taking a shot at agents. Didn't mean no disrespect to the Bengals player yall talking about lol," Humphrey wrote.

Shemar Stewart spent three seasons with the Aggies at the collegiate level. He played 37 games, recording 65 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Three-time Super Bowl champ shares feelings on Shemar Stewart contract dispute with the Bengals

On Monday's episode of Breakfast Ball, three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth shared his perspective on Stewart's contract drama with the Bengals. According to him, the situation puts a negative spotlight on the franchise.

"Of course, it's a bad look for the Bengals," Schlereth said. "Your number one overall pick, it was a 17th overall pick, but your first round draft choice, you can't come to an agreement on a contract that is completely slotted because of what, the language you want to get over on the player. It's just a bad look for the Bengals and how they do business."

Veteran broadcaster Craig Carton also voiced his support for Shemart Stewart. He believes the rookie has "the right" to hold out on his contract. The rookie has made it clear that he wants the same simple language in his contract like the other rookies without the inclusion of the "default trigger" clause.

