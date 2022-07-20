"This all Minkah fault" - Ravens corner hilariously blames Minkah Fitzpatrick's massive contract for Heinz's Steelers departure 

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a revelation in his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He might also be the reason why Pittsburgh got a new stadium sponsor this offseason. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted a hilarious Tweet saying so. Humphrey referred to the contract extension Fitzpatrick signed, implying the Steelers are now in search of more money to fund his contract.

The tweet read:

"This all Minkah fault."

Humphrey's tweet was in response to the iconic ketchup bottles of Heinz Field being removed from the stadium in lieu of a new sponsor. The Pittsburgh Steelers will now call their home Acrisure Stadium.

Heinz has been the main stadium sponsor for the Steelers' since it was built in 2001, hence the name Heinz Field. Acrisure will reportedly pay $150 million for the naming rights to the stadium through to the end of the 2036 NFL season.

Many NFL fans, and in particular Steelers fans, weren't thrilled with the news. They had fallen in love with Heinz Field and the name was synonymous with the franchise. According to Humphrey, those upset with the change should be blaming Minkah Fitzpatrick's new contract.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers rewarded Minkah Fitzpatrick with a massive four-year contract extension during the 2022 NFL offseason. The deal is worth $73.6 million over the next four seasons, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. It includes $36 million in guaranteed money and a $17.5 million signing bonus.

In addition to being the highest-paid safety ever, Fitzpatrick's deal makes him the sixth-highest paid defensive back entering the 2022 NFL season. Only five cornerbacks, including Jaire Alexander, Denzel Ward, Jalen Ramsey, Marshon Lattimore, and Marlon Humphrey, have a higher AAV than Fitzpatrick.

Safety is rarely considered a premium position in the NFL, making Fitzpatrick's deal highly unusual. Cornerbacks are often some of the highest paid defensive players, but safeties don't usually receive comparable contracts. While 22 cornerbacks currently make at least ten million dollars in AAV, just 13 safeties have ever reached that same salary.

Fitzpatrick earned his big contract by being one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. Since being acquired by the Steelers via trade with the Miami Dolphins during the 2019 NFL season, he has recorded 11 interceptions. He has also made two first-team All-Pro selections.

With a new quarterback at the helm, there are a lot of questions about Pittsburgh in 2022. We will see what the new-look Steelers are all about and if they can reclaim the AFC North when the season kicks off in September.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far