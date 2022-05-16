Top 5 highest-paid CBs in the NFL feat. Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander

Cornerbacks are one of the highest-paid positions in the NFL. They earn the second-highest average salary of all defensive positions, trailing only edge rushers.

The passing game becomes more critical in the NFL for offenses and, in turn, increases the importance for defenses to have legitimate cornerbacks to cover all-superstar wide receivers they face off against. The demand for quality cornerbacks is continually growing, and their value has gone up accordingly.

Here are the top five highest-paid cornerbacks ranked by AAV entering the 2022 NFL season.

Highest-paid NFL cornerbacks by AAV in 2022

#5 - Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints - $19.4 million

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Marshon Lattimore has spent all five seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He has recorded 13 interceptions and 298 total tackles while emerging as one of the top man-coverage cornerbacks in the league. He has also proven durable and reliable, missing just eight games in five years.

Lattimore signed a massive contract extension with the Saints before the 2022 season, including more than $58 million in guaranteed money. He will be locked in as a staple in their defense under team control for the next five years.

#4 - Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens - $19.5 million

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey

The Baltimore Ravens have traditionally prioritized defense when building out their roster. They regularly pay big money to defensive players that they consider elite, with Marlon Humphrey being one of them.

The Ravens gave Humphrey a five-year contract extension worth up to $97.5 million and included more than $67 million in guaranteed money before the 2022 NFL season. He was locked in until the conclusion of the 2026 season.

#3 - Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams - $20 million

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey has been considered one of the best man-coverage cornerbacks since entering the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. He was later traded to the Los Angeles Rams, who made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history when he signed his contract.

Jalen Ramsey signed a five-year contract with the Rams worth up to $100 million. He has played more than 95 percent of the possible snaps in his career while totaling 15 interceptions. He has been an essential piece of the Rams defense, including helping them win a Super Bowl ring last season.

#2 - Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns - $20.1 million

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward records an interception

Denzel Ward joined a group of cornerbacks who received massive contract extensions during the 2022 NFL offseason when he signed a five-year deal worth more than $100 million, including more than $71 million in guaranteed money. The deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, which only lasted a couple of weeks before being surpassed.

Ward has had trouble staying healthy so far in his career, having never completed an entire season yet, and is only appearing in less than 75 percent of the possible snaps for the Cleveland Browns defense. He earned his money by being an elite corner when he did play, recording ten interceptions in 52 games.

#1 - Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers - $21 million

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander signed a four-year contract extension during the 2022 NFL offseason worth up to $84 million, making him the highest-paid cornerback by AAV entering the 2022 season. The Green Bay Packers made a huge commitment to their young cornerback, despite only appearing in four games during the 2021 season.

While Alexander has shown the ability to lock down his assignment in man coverage, he hasn't been able to rack up many turnovers in his career. He has just five interceptions and two forced fumbles in four years.

