"Blow up his mentions" - Jalen Ramsey recruiting Tyrann Mathieu to LA Rams 

Jalen Ramsey was pleased to see the Los Angeles Rams make several moves to improve their defensive secondary during the 2022 NFL Draft. He went on Twitter to tell his team he approves of the selections while also offering an idea on another move that could help the team.

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey We makin some secondary moves today, I love it @RamsNFL … Rams fans welcome the Rook & welcome back Troy!… & shid while we at it, blow up @Mathieu_Era mentions We makin some secondary moves today, I love it @RamsNFL … Rams fans welcome the Rook & welcome back Troy!… & shid while we at it, blow up @Mathieu_Era mentions 👀

Ramsey started his tweet by welcoming the rookie additions to the Rams defensive secondary. The team used the 2022 NFL Draft to select cornerback Decobie Durant from South Carolina State in the fourth round. The Rams also used both of their sixth-round draft picks on defensive backs as well, including safety Quentin Lake from UCLA and cornerback Derion Kendrick from Georgia.

Jalen Ramsey continued by welcoming cornerback Troy Hill back to the Rams. Hill was traded to the Cleveland Browns for the 2021 NFL season after spending five seasons with the Rams. Hill will now return to the Rams after just one year in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Rams say F them (future) picks, trading for their old buddy Troy Hill to play in the slot. From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Rams say F them (future) picks, trading for their old buddy Troy Hill to play in the slot. https://t.co/YK7WHmaPLn

Ramsey concluded his tweet by offering an interesting suggestion. He mentioned that, while the Rams are working on improving their defensive secondary, they should consider looking at safety Tyrann Mathieu, who is currently a free agent during the 2022 NFL offseason.

Mathieu is one of the top players who is still available during the free agency period. He spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was selected as a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler twice. He was a crucial part of the Chiefs defense while helping them win two Conference Championships and a Super Bowl ring.

The Rams are currently the defending Super Bowl champions, and their roster is loaded with talent. That doesn't mean they should stop trying to improve even further and Ramsey believes Tyrann Mathieu will help them do so. Pairing the two together could form a lethal combination in the Rams secondary, as Mathieu is one of the best safeties and Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Jalen Ramsey's NFL career

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey is one of the best lockdown cornerbacks in the entire NFL. He spent six years in the league split between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams while earning five trips to the Pro Bowl and three first-team All-Pro selections.

While Ramsey has accumulated 15 interceptions and defended 74 passes in his career, the statistics don't demonstrate his true dominance. He consistently shuts down opposing teams' top wide receivers in single coverage. This forces opposing quarterbacks to look elsewhere and also allows his defense a ton of flexibility in coverage schemes. His contributions are invaluable.

