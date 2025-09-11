Ravens exec makes team's stance clear on Lamar Jackson after QB shoved Bills fan

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had thrown a 29-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins late in the third quarter of the Ravens’ 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. While celebrating near the front row, a Bills fan in a red jersey pushed on Hopkins’ helmet and then did the same to Jackson. In response, Jackson shoved the fans with both hands, causing him to fall backward.The fan was ejected from the stadium and has since been banned indefinitely from all Bills and NFL stadiums, according to a team official who spoke to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.Meanwhile, the NFL, while it continues to review the interaction, determined that no further disciplinary action against Jackson was necessary. According to a league spokesperson, the Ravens’ internal handling of the matter is sufficient, given the emphasis on player safety.A Ravens official told Schefter:“Our player’s safety is of the utmost importance. We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation, about the incident. While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols – both at home and on the road – to better protect our players and handle negative fan interactions moving forward.”Adam Schefter @AdamSchefterLINKWhile the league continues to review QB Lamar Jackson’s interaction with a Bills fan Sunday night, the Ravens say they are handling the matter internally. “Our player’s safety is of the utmost importance,” said a Ravens official. “We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation, about the incident.“While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols – both at home and on the road – to better protect our players and handle negative fan interactions moving forward.”Lamar Jackson later apologized to the fanLamar Jackson apologized to the fan while talking to the media on Wednesday.&quot;My apologies to him,” he said. “Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff but keep your hands to yourself.&quot;Another incident occurred in the fourth quarter when a frozen water bottle was thrown at Ravens running back Derrick Henry after his touchdown.&quot;Stuff like that shouldn't be happening. It's not WWE,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;We're playing football out here. So just keep it to football. I know guys are going to talk trash. I know the opposing team is going to talk trash. Keep it that way. But keep your hands and keep your objects to yourself.&quot;The Baltimore Ravens will next face the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday.Also Read: Sophie Cunningham makes stance clear on NFL’s decision to ban Bills fan after shocking Lamar Jackson shoving incident