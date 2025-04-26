Mike Green is joining the Baltimore Ravens for the 2025 season, but getting there has been a rougher process than usual. On Friday, the Marshall pass rusher was drafted 59th overall by the reigning AFC North champions after a slide that was reportedly caused by an emergence of sexual assault allegations and poor team interviews:

As soon as the move was announced, fans were negative towards it:

More of their anger can be seen below:

"HIDE THE WOMEN IN BALTIMORE," one warned.

"Tucker and Green on the same team? Yikes," another shuddered.

"Be on your best behavior please," another implored.

Green first mentioned the allegations during his Combine interview, saying that while he presumed himself innocent, the second of them factored into his decition to transfer to Marshall from Virginia. Nevertheless, he bore “no grudges” against his former school.

With the Thundering Herd, he had 21.5 sacks. Seventeen of them came in 2024 - the most by any player in the FBS that year.

