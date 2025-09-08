"Ravens getting clearly bailed out": NFL fans slam referees for not penalizing Nate Wiggins on "holding" Keon Coleman during Bills' 2-point conversion

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on song as they mounted a comeback against the Baltimore Ravens after Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry ran the show for the first three quarters. However, it doesn't seem easy for Sean McDermott's men, as fans believe that referees are helping out John Harbaugh's team with questionable officiating.Allen's pass for a 2-point conversion was interfered with by Nate Wiggins as Keon Coleman tried to grab the football. However, the replay showed that Wiggins was grabbing Coleman's jersey.Fans can't believe what they saw, as one wrote,&quot;Ravens getting clearly bailed out all game&quot;Bobby “Biggie” Brown Jr. @bobbybjr65LINKRavens getting clearly bailed out all gameAnother said, &quot;blatant defensive holding.&quot;Al-Shariif Barber @yousomeloLINKblatant defensive holdingOne X user tweeted, &quot;HOW WAS THAT NOT A HOLDING CALL AGAINST BALTIMORE?!&quot;Bethanie @accordingtobethLINKHOW WAS THAT NOT A HOLDING CALL AGAINST BALTIMORE?!&quot;Defensive holding on the 2 point conversion not called,&quot; tweeted another.Voch @william_vocciaLINKDefensive holding on the 2 point conversion not called.&quot;Nevermind the clear holding on that play none of the 2 point conversion plays have been good calls,&quot; said one more fan.Lord Duckling @BillsSBLFGLINKNevermind the clear holding on that play none of the 2 point conversion plays have been good calls&quot;Nate Wiggins has been getting away with defensive holding from the moment he stepped on an NFL field,&quot; commented another.Teth-Adam @DCRezzLINKNate Wiggins has been getting away with defensive holding from the moment he stepped on an NFL field 😂Also read: Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld reveals top 3 hacks for perfect gameday looks