  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Ravens getting clearly bailed out": NFL fans slam referees for not penalizing Nate Wiggins on "holding" Keon Coleman during Bills' 2-point conversion

"Ravens getting clearly bailed out": NFL fans slam referees for not penalizing Nate Wiggins on "holding" Keon Coleman during Bills' 2-point conversion

By Prasen
Modified Sep 08, 2025 03:46 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
NFL fans slam referees for not penalizing Nate Wiggins on "holding" Keon Coleman during Bills' 2-point conversion - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on song as they mounted a comeback against the Baltimore Ravens after Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry ran the show for the first three quarters. However, it doesn't seem easy for Sean McDermott's men, as fans believe that referees are helping out John Harbaugh's team with questionable officiating.

Ad

Allen's pass for a 2-point conversion was interfered with by Nate Wiggins as Keon Coleman tried to grab the football. However, the replay showed that Wiggins was grabbing Coleman's jersey.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans can't believe what they saw, as one wrote,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Ravens getting clearly bailed out all game"
Ad
Another said, "blatant defensive holding."
Ad
One X user tweeted, "HOW WAS THAT NOT A HOLDING CALL AGAINST BALTIMORE?!"
Ad
"Defensive holding on the 2 point conversion not called," tweeted another.
Ad
"Nevermind the clear holding on that play none of the 2 point conversion plays have been good calls," said one more fan.
Ad
"Nate Wiggins has been getting away with defensive holding from the moment he stepped on an NFL field," commented another.

Also read: Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld reveals top 3 hacks for perfect gameday looks

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications