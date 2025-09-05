  • home icon
Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld reveals top 3 hacks for perfect gameday looks

By Shanu Singh
Modified Sep 05, 2025 19:42 GMT
Josh Allen
Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld reveals top 3 hacks for perfect gameday looks (image credit: getty)

The Buffalo Bills will face the Baltimore Ravens in their first regular season game on Sunday. A lot of fans are looking forward to seeing Hailee Steinfeld cheer for her husband, Josh Allen.

Steinfeld has often stolen fans' attention with her game day outfits last season. The Hollywood star is all set to flaunt her unique fashion choices again this year.

The “Bumblebee” actress has three special "checkpoints" that she always considers when creating her game day outfit. In the No. 050 issue of her BEAU SOCIETY email newsletter released on Friday, Steinfeld revealed the secret pointers to curating a perfect outfit.

"Make sure it’s functional: If I’m going to a football game, often in the freezing temperatures (California girl, don’t forget), warmth is a big priority," Steinfeld wrote. "That means layers. A typical outfit might include a turtleneck bodysuit under a big vintage Bills sweatshirt, a comfy pair of jeans, high socks, sneakers, and a beanie."
Josh Allen&#039;s wife Hailee Steinfeld reveals top 3 hacks for perfect gameday looks (Image Credit: BEAU SOCIETY Newsletter)
Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld reveals top 3 hacks for perfect gameday looks (Image Credit: BEAU SOCIETY Newsletter)
For the second pointer, Steinfeld emphasized trying "vintage" outfits and accessories. The actress revealed that she prefers wearing a "vintage Bills hat, jacket, shirt or crewneck." After finding a "great vintage piece," all it takes for her to complete her outfit are the basic additions.

"Does it feel like me? We’ve talked about this in past issues, but my philosophy on styling is that when you’re wearing something you feel good in, you look great," Steinfeld wrote. "It’s as simple as that. I get inspired by what other people are wearing, of course. But ultimately, I always come back to: Wear what feels cool to you."
Josh Allen shares honest review of Hailee Steinfeld's 'Sinners'

Josh Allen is one of the biggest cheerleaders of Hailee Steinfeld, and appreciates his wife's cinematic art. The Bills quarterback shed light on his honest review of Steinfeld's acting in her last movie, "Sinners," released earlier this year.

“My wife absolutely kills it, and hopefully, with award season coming around, people make the right decision,” Allen said, via HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Apart from his review of "Sinners," Allen recently spoke about his diet during game days and shared some interesting details on his eating routines.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
