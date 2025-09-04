  • home icon
  • "My wife actually kills it": Josh Allen makes feelings known on Hailee Steinfeld’s role in “Sinners"

By Prasen
Modified Sep 04, 2025 05:12 GMT
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld (Credits: Imagn, IG@haileesteinfeld)

Josh Allen and wife Hailee Steinfeld are among the most famous power couples in the NFL world. Hailee In a recent feature on HBO’s "Hard Knocks," the Bills quarterback not only opened up on his wife's performance in "Sinners," but also shared his thoughts on how the audience should be treating the 28-year-old Hollywood actress for the upcoming awards.

“My wife absolutely kills it, and hopefully, with award season coming around, people make the right decision,” Allen said in the interview.

The movie also starred Michael B. Jordan and made over $300 million worldwide in gross earnings. Allen shared that watching "Sinners" hit harder than expected and teared him up during the premiere.

“I was just so proud of her. I get emotional thinking about it, but it was a pretty cool experience,” the Bills QB said to Kyle Brandt.
The Bills QB shared that he tries to help his wife in whatever way possible. Allen first revealed his relationship with Steinfeld in February 2024. The couple tied the knot on May 31.

Josh Allen amazed by Hailee Steinfeld's popularity

Allen may be the face of the Bills squad, but when the California native steps onto the international stage, he believes Hailee Steinfeld deserves to be the center of attraction.

During a recent appearance on "Fitz and Whit," Allen said,

“Going to Paris or Italy for fashion weeks, nobody over there knows who I am,” Allen said with a laugh. “We walk into a hotel, and people are lined up trying to get photos and autographs. It’s pretty crazy. She’s a rockstar. I love her, and I don’t know how she does it, but she does it.”
Allen is entering his ninth season with the Buffalo Bills and is eyeing a Super Bowl run. On the other hand, Steinfeld has a packed slate of film and music projects lined up, including a collaboration with Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf in the upcoming VR short Asteroid.

