  • Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld shows off chocolate brown leather outfit in double mirror selfie

Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld shows off chocolate brown leather outfit in double mirror selfie

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 24, 2025 17:01 GMT
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld's mirror selfie has circulated on social media (image credits: instagram/haileesteinfeld, getty)

Josh Allen married Hailee Steinfeld this offseason and the couple is enjoying their life as newlyweds. A photo of the actress and singer from spring circulated on social media this weekend.

Steinfeld shared a mirror selfie on Instagram wearing a brown leather one-piece suit and sunglasses. She wore the outfit during a trip to London in spring. The photo was reshared by a fan account on X on Saturday.

Steinfeld's stop in London came just a few days before her film "Sinners" was released. She starred alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld showed off pink swimsuit for newsletter cover

Hailee Steinfeld shares a personally written life update to her loyal fans each week in her "Beau Society" newsletter. It is sent weekly to fans who registered, and she reveals details regarding her personal and work life.

This week's newsletter referred to summer, and Steinfeld posed for the cover photo in a two-piece pink swimsuit she wore while laying by the pool. She spoke about her love for summer and warm weather and that she's been spending time in the West Coast in the last few months.

"Endless summer energy with Devon Windsor — BEAU SOCIETY issue #047," Steinfeld wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.
Steinfeld married Josh Allen in Monte Cito, California, on May 31, 2025, at the San Ysidro Ranch in front of family and close friends. The couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Hawaii.

Allen has been with his Buffalo Bills for the last month preparing for the 2025 NFL season. The reigning NFL MVP is looking forward once again to another deep playoff run that he hopes would end in his first Super Bowl appearance.

The Kansas City Chiefs have become the Bills' rivals in the last few seasons. Buffalo fell short to the Chiefs in the AFC title game in 2024 and are looking for redemption this season.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
