Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld shows off chocolate brown leather outfit in double mirror selfie

Josh Allen married Hailee Steinfeld this offseason and the couple is enjoying their life as newlyweds. A photo of the actress and singer from spring circulated on social media this weekend.Steinfeld shared a mirror selfie on Instagram wearing a brown leather one-piece suit and sunglasses. She wore the outfit during a trip to London in spring. The photo was reshared by a fan account on X on Saturday.Steinfeld's stop in London came just a few days before her film &quot;Sinners&quot; was released. She starred alongside Michael B. Jordan.Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld showed off pink swimsuit for newsletter coverHailee Steinfeld shares a personally written life update to her loyal fans each week in her &quot;Beau Society&quot; newsletter. It is sent weekly to fans who registered, and she reveals details regarding her personal and work life.This week's newsletter referred to summer, and Steinfeld posed for the cover photo in a two-piece pink swimsuit she wore while laying by the pool. She spoke about her love for summer and warm weather and that she's been spending time in the West Coast in the last few months.&quot;Endless summer energy with Devon Windsor — BEAU SOCIETY issue #047,&quot; Steinfeld wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteinfeld married Josh Allen in Monte Cito, California, on May 31, 2025, at the San Ysidro Ranch in front of family and close friends. The couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Hawaii.Allen has been with his Buffalo Bills for the last month preparing for the 2025 NFL season. The reigning NFL MVP is looking forward once again to another deep playoff run that he hopes would end in his first Super Bowl appearance.The Kansas City Chiefs have become the Bills' rivals in the last few seasons. Buffalo fell short to the Chiefs in the AFC title game in 2024 and are looking for redemption this season.