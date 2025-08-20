  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld poses in bubblegum pink swimsuit for latest cover of Beau Society

Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld poses in bubblegum pink swimsuit for latest cover of Beau Society

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 20, 2025 15:15 GMT
14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld wore a bikini in the latest issue of the Beau Society. - Source: Getty