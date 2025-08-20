Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld poses in bubblegum pink swimsuit for latest cover of Beau Society

Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, keeps her fans involved in her everyday life with her newsletter entitled &quot;Beau Society.&quot; The newsletter, which is typically released weekly, is written by Steinfeld and sent directly by email to her subscribers.This week, Hailee Steinfeld shared a post on the official Instagram account of &quot;Beau Society,&quot; which included a sneak peek of the cover. In it, the actress and singer can be seen wearing a bright, bubblegum pink two-piece bikini while lying on the side of a pool. The photo was used to capture an &quot;end of summer&quot; vibe as August comes to a close.&quot;Endless summer energy with Devon Windsor — BEAU SOCIETY issue #047&quot;-the caption read View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the latest newsletter, Steinfeld spoke about her love for swimwear and warm weather, even revealing that she has been spending time in Los Angeles, California. This comes as her husband, Josh Allen, has been hard at work with the Buffalo Bills in training camp.Hailee Steinfeld gave glimpse of wedding to Josh Allen in IG postQuarterback Josh Allen and actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld got married in California on May 31, 2025, in front of their family and friends. A few weeks after their nuptials, Steinfeld shared an Instagram post marking their big day.In the Instagram post, she shared several polaroids of her with her new husband on their wedding day. In one photo, the couple can be seen holding up their left ring fingers, showcasing their wedding bands. Hailee Steinfeld added a one-word caption to describe her excitement for her wedding.&quot;HUSBAND !&quot;-Hailee Steinfeld wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple began dating in May 2023 when they were first spotted on a dinner date in New York City. In November 2024, the Buffalo Bills quarterback proposed to Steinfeld with a romantic beach proposal in California during the team's bye week. The couple traveled to Hawaii for their honeymoon after their nuptials.Allen is now focused on the upcoming 2025 NFL season with the Buffalo Bills after being named the National Football League's Most Valuable Player last season. The quarterback led his team all the way to the AFC championship game, where they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs 32-29.