Hailee Steinfeld shares new details about dreamy vacay to Paris with Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld traveled to France in March last year to attend Paris Fashion Week. It was during those holidays that the Buffalo Bills quarterback proposed to the Hawkeyes actress in front of the famous Eiffel Tower.

Ad

Earlier this week, Hailee Steinfeld got an opportunity to travel to Paris with her mother Cheri. During the trip, the mother-daughter duo were spotted attending the Tamara Ralph Fall 2025 fashion show. While Steinfeld didn't share many details from her European vacation on social media, she opened up about her memories with her mom in the latest issue of her newsletter.

Hailee Steinfeld's BEAU SOCIETY released its 42nd newsletter issue on Friday, in which the Bumblebee actress shared some interesting details about her trip to Paris. During a segment of the newsletter, the actress revealed having visited Tamara Ralph's house, following the fashion show.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Steinfeld and her mother, Cheri, had a great time enjoying a "small dinner with Tamara, her family, and team," and the actress "chatted for hours" about her summer travel plans. After talking about the dinner with the designer, Steinfeld revealed having revisited an Italian restaurant called Pink Mamma. The first time she visited that restaurant was with her husband, Josh Allen, last year.

"Also, last time Josh and I were in Paris, we went to Pink Mamma and raved about it, so my mom requested we go back this time, which I happily obliged," Steinfeld wrote in her email newsletter.

Ad

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen received wedding review from Rebel Wilson

Josh Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Santa Barbara, California, on May 31. Two weeks after their wedding, Steinfeld and Allen received an "amazing" review of their marriage ceremony from Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson.

Wilson's statement came during her interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of her 'Bride Hard' movie premiere. Praising Steinfeld's wedding look, Wilson said:

Ad

"She looked gorgeous. It looked fairy tale, it looked amazing."

Expand Tweet

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld maintained total privacy for their wedding. In fact, the couple had a very special rule in which guests weren't allowed to bring cellphones to the ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.