Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld receives honest wedding review from 'Pitch Perfect' fame Rebel Wilson

Josh Allen married Hailee Steinfeld in a special no-phone wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, three weeks ago. The couple continues to receive well-wishes and congratulations from fans, friends, and celebrities. Less than a week after Jared Goff's wife, Christen, congratulated Allen and Steinfeld, Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson shared her review of the couple's wedding.

On Wednesday, Rebel Wilson attended the premiere of her latest movie 'Bride Hard' and had a media interaction with Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet.

The publication shared a quick interview with Wilson on X, at the end of which she reviewed Hailee Steinfeld's wedding looks.

"She looked gorgeous. It looked fairy tale, it looked amazing," Wilson said.

Wilson, who starred in the first two Pitch Perfect movies, shared the screen with Steinfeld in the second installment of the franchise.

Apart from Rebel Wilson, Josh Allen's former Buffalo Bills teammate Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, also congratulated the quarterback on his wedding.

Bush's reaction to the couple's major relationship move came on Tuesday when Allen shared an Instagram post featuring snaps from his honeymoon. Bush congratulated the newlywed in the comments:

"So dang cute you guys, congrats!!"

Hailee Steinfeld gushed over Josh Allen's classy wedding day fit-check

Hailee Steinfeld loved her husband Josh Allen's classy wedding outfit and gushed over him in last week's edition of her weekly email newsletter 'Beau Society.' Complimenting the Bills quarterback as the "man of every dream," the Hawkeye actress said:

"Josh looked like the man of every dream I’ve ever had in his custom Tom Ford tuxedo with a pleated shirt that I loooved and black cufflinks and buttons. RIP me."

Hailee Steinfeld also revealed having "stunned" Josh Allen with her beautiful wedding dress. In another segment of the newsletter, the Bumblebee actress recalled Allen's first-hand reaction to seeing her in the wedding gown for the first time.

"Okay, Josh says we have to talk about my dress now because I 'stunned' him when I got to the altar," Steinfeld wrote. "It’s easily the most perfect gown I’ve ever put on my body."

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld maintained privacy throughout their wedding week. In fact, on their big day, too, the couple made sure to keep their celebrations restricted to their inner circle.

