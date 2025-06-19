2 weeks after Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding, Jared Goff's wife congratulates couple on major relationship milestone

It has been two weeks since Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen married Hailee Steinfeld in an intimate ceremony in California. However, the streak of well-wishes and congratulations appears to continue for the couple.

Steinfeld and Allen were congratulated by Detroit Lions star Jared Goff's wife Christen, for their relationship milestone.

On Tuesday, Hailee Steinfeld shared an Instagram post that contained a snap of Polaroid photos from the Hawkeye actress' wedding. The post captured reactions from not only fans but also the couple's friends, including Christen Goff. The SI model congratulated Allen and Steinfeld for their wedding and commented:

"Congratulations."

Apart from Christen Goff, Hailee Steinfeld's Instagram post attracted a reaction from San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo. Complimenting and congratulating Steinfeld for her wedding with the Bills quarterback, Culpo wrote:

"Congratulations gorgeous."

Jared Goff's wife congratulates Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld for wedding (Image Credit: Steinfeld/IG)

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld exchanged vows on May 31 in a special no-phone wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara. Last week, Steinfeld recalled memories from her wedding day in California, revealing that she had "stunned" the quarterback with her "perfect" wedding dress.

Hailee Steinfeld opens up a special rule for guests at her wedding with Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen had a unique wedding ceremony, with a special rule that all the guests were requested to follow.

In her Friday's Beau Society email newsletter, Steinfeld revealed that the rule was to not bring cell phones to the ceremony. Explaining the rule, Steinfeld wrote:

"We had the amazing Jose Villa and his team with us from Thursday through Saturday to capture all the love. We had a no-phone wedding — we wanted everyone to come and be present. Looking back, it was one of the best decisions we made. But that meant Jose had his work cut out for him, capturing all the magic for us."

In another segment of the newsletter, Hailee Steinfeld reflected on her beautiful memories from the "night before" her wedding day with Allen. While the Hollywood actress posted unseen wedding pics, Allen gave fans an exclusive look at his Hawaiian honeymoon.

