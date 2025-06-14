"I stunned him" - Hailee Steinfeld reveals Josh Allen's reaction to seeing wife in 'perfect' wedding dress at altar

Josh Allen married his long-time partner Hailee Steinfeld in an intimate ceremony on May 31. However, it wasn't until this Friday that the Hollywood actress shared details about the wedding week.

Ad

In a segment of her newsletter "BEAU SOCIETY", Steinfeld revealed the live reaction of her husband after seeing her for the first time in a wedding gown at the altar.

Describing the Buffalo Bills star's reaction as "stunned," Steinfeld said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Okay, Josh says we have to talk about my dress now because I 'stunned' him when I got to the altar. It’s easily the most perfect gown I’ve ever put on my body."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld shares first official wedding picture (Image Credit: BEAU SOCIETY Newsletter)

Steinfeld confessed to being on the "tightest timeline" for her wedding as she "flew to Paris straight from the Sinners premiere in London" to get the right fittings done for her wedding gown. The Bumblebee actress further recalled her wholesome reaction to wearing her wedding dress for the first time:

Ad

"On our wedding day, when I put on this dress, I actually lost my breath. I’ve never felt more like myself and more beautiful."

Steinfeld really looked gorgeous in her wedding dress. The bride and the groom's incredible pairing made the wedding ceremony a glamorous affair.

Hailee Steinfeld revealed special rule for guests at the wedding

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld had a special rule for guests who were attending their wedding in Santa Barbara. In another segment of the newsletter, Steinfeld revealed having a "no-phone wedding" rule.

Ad

She said that this decision was "one of the best" for the occasion. Sharing the reason for not allowing cell phones at her wedding, the Sinners star said:

"We had the amazing [wedding photographer] Jose Villa and his team with us from Thursday through Sunday to capture all the love. We had a no-phone wedding — we wanted everyone to come and be present. Looking back, it was one of the best decisions we made. But that meant Jose had his work cut out for him, capturing all the magic for us."

Apart from Josh Allen's reaction to her wedding gown, Steinfeld also gushed over the quarterback's looks, complimenting his custom Tom Ford outfit. Almost a day before Steinfeld released the latest edition of BEAU SOCIETY, the actress shared a close look of her wedding ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.