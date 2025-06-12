“We are SO married” - Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld teases timeline for EXCLUSIVE pictures from their intimate San Ysidro Ranch wedding

Hailee Steinfeld shared the first official wedding photo with Josh Allen through her Beau Society newsletter on Friday. She posted a beautiful black-and-white photo from their wedding day. The couple got married on May 31 at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara. They kept the ceremony private.

Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, shares first official wedding picture (Image Credit: BEAU SOCIETY Newsletter)

The newsletter included a short message:

“We’re married! More to come…”

Now, Steinfeld is teasing even more updates. On Thursday, posting on Instagram Story, she wrote:

“We are SO married. Josh & I are reminiscing on our wedding weekend in tomorrow’s issue of Beau Society...”

She shared this with a photo of her and Allen raising a toast.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @haileesteinfeld)

Hailee launched Beau Society in September 2024. It seems to be her way of staying close to fans without using social media all the time. Over time, it’s become a place where she opens up about her relationship, work, and everyday life.

Josh Allen opened up about marrying his 'best friend' Hailee Steinfeld

At Buffalo Bills minicamp, Josh Allen talked to reporters about how big this past year has been for him. He won the NFL MVP, signed a huge $330 million contract extension, and got married to Hailee Steinfeld.

“All of those things were big,” Allen said. “But nothing was bigger than marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier. I don’t think much about the other stuff — marrying her was the most important choice of my life, and I know I made the right one.”

Looking back, in May 2023, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were first seen together in New York City, which started rumors that they were dating. In July 2024, the Bills' QB shared pictures on Instagram from their trip to Paris and a family gathering, officially confirming their relationship.

In November 2024, Allen proposed to Steinfeld in Malibu, California, under a beautiful arch covered in roses and surrounded by candles.

On Feb. 6, 2025, the couple walked the red carpet together for the first time at the NFL Honors, where the Bills star won NFL MVP and thanked Steinfeld in his speech.

Congratulations to the power couple on this new chapter of their lives!

