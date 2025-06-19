Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, reacted to Josh Allen's heartfelt one-word message for his wife. Allen is officially a married man now. The NFL quarterback tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, in a lavish ceremony held in May 2025.

On Tuesday, Josh Allen posted a few snaps of his honeymoon pictures with his 1.7 million followers on Instagram. He shared a collage of the snaps with just a one-word caption:

"Wifey"

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel, reacted to the post in the comment section. She commented:

"So dang cute you guys, congrats!!"

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush reacts as Josh Allen lovingly calls Hailee Steinfeld "wifey"/@joshallenqb

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld walked down the aisle on May 31. They had arranged a big and amazing three-day wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara. It was only attended by their family members and friends.

The couple had a secret wedding, but just within a week, the Hollywood actress confirmed the big news in her exclusive interview with Beau Society. The couple even shared pictures of their wedding through the media outlet.

For the wedding day, Steinfeld wore a beautiful white gown. She carried the look with a long veil, while her husband looked stylish in a white shirt, black blazer, and matching pants with a black bow tie.

Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shares the details of the wedding with QB

Josh Allen's wife shared more details about their wedding through an email to Beau Society on June 13. She shared about the party, their looks and the wedding function in the interview.

The couple planned a three-day ceremony, which started on May 29 with their family dinner. On the second day, they hosted a pre-wedding party, and then finally the main ceremony was held on May 31.

Steinfeld and Allen had a no phone rule for the wedding. Speaking about it, the actress said (via PEOPLE):

"We wanted everyone to come and be present. Looking back, it was one of the best decisions we made. But that meant [our photographer] Jose [Villa] had his work cut out for him, capturing all the magic for us."

The couple started dating in 2023, and after almost two years, they began a new chapter in their lives. They got engaged in November 2024, and a few months later, after their engagement, they made a rare public appearance at the 2025 NFL Honors Awards.

